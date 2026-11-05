Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid

William Saliba, Viktor Gyokeres seen during UEFA Champions League game between teams of Sporting CP and Arsenal FC (Maciej Rogowski)

William Saliba, Viktor Gyokeres seen during UEFA Champions League game between teams of Sporting CP and Arsenal FC (Maciej Rogowski)

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas insists William Saliba would struggle to reject Real Madrid if the Spanish giants come calling. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has delivered an encouraging injury update on the defender's return.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes William Saliba would find it difficult to turn down Real Madrid if the Spanish giants made a serious move for him.

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The Frenchman has backed a potential switch to the Bernabéu, arguing that the stature, history and expectations surrounding the Spanish club remain beyond those of Arsenal.

Gallas explains Real Madrid's attraction

Speaking to SeatPick, Gallas acknowledged that his opinion might upset Arsenal supporters but insisted that the difference in the clubs' historical standing could influence Saliba's decision.

"I know a lot of people will be mad... but if we are talking about the history of both clubs, Real Madrid and Arsenal, then Real Madrid is Real Madrid," he said.

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The former defender also pointed to the pressure of playing for the Spanish giants, where winning is an expectation every time the team takes to the pitch.

"The pressure is bigger there. The atmosphere around the club is different. Every game, the fans expect you to win," Gallas added. He further argued that Madrid's appeal would remain strong regardless of their current performances.

"For me, even if their performances at the moment are not the best... Madrid is Madrid, and I’m telling you, any player who has the opportunity to go to Madrid, they will try to go there."

Gallas also insisted that Saliba should not face criticism if he chose to pursue the opportunity.

Saliba closing in on Arsenal return

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The former Arsenal defender placed the Gunners and Manchester United behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in terms of global stature, describing the English clubs as teams still rebuilding.

Meanwhile, Saliba is nearing a return to action after an injury absence, with Mikel Arteta providing an encouraging update on his recovery.

"Now he’s in a really good place. He’s built the capacity that we needed, and now it’s about giving him minutes," the Arsenal manager said.