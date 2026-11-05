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Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:36 - 05 November 2026
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham
Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has urged the Red Devils to target Fulham defender Calvin Bassey in January, describing the Super Eagles star as a clear upgrade on United's current defensive options
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Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Calvin Bassey would be an ideal solution to the defensive problems at Old Trafford, backing the club’s reported interest in the Super Eagles defender ahead of the January transfer window.

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The Fulham centre-back has earned admirers with his physical presence, versatility and composure in possession, qualities Brown believes make him an upgrade on United’s current options.

Brown backs Bassey to strengthen Man United defence

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown revealed that he has admired Bassey since his time at Rangers, where the Nigerian defender established himself as a physically imposing presence.

"Calvin Bassey is a player I've admired for a long time, even back when he played for Rangers," Brown said. "I thought he was excellent there, so physically dominant, but also comfortable on the ball, could play at left-back as well, and he's improved since he joined Fulham."

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The former scout believes the 26-year-old's Premier League experience and regular involvement at Craven Cottage make him an attractive option for United.

"Now, he's got plenty of experience in the Premier League, is playing every week for Fulham as one of their most important players, and is a real top defender," he added.

"They want a left-sided defender because it's an area where they are really weak, and Bassey is somebody who would be an upgrade on the players they've already got."

Fulham face battle to keep Super Eagles defender

Bassey's future has become a subject of interest with his current Fulham contract approaching its expiry at the end of the season, although the agreement contains an option for an additional year.

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Brown expects Fulham to resist any attempt to take one of their important defenders away, but believes the prospect of joining Manchester United could appeal to the Nigeria international.

"Obviously Fulham aren't going to want to let him go, but I think there is every chance he could be tempted to leave if Man United make an offer," he concluded.

United are reportedly considering a move as they seek to address their defensive shortcomings, although convincing Fulham to part with Bassey could prove difficult.

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