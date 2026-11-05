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Will Elfyn Evans Also Pass on Running the No. 1 Next Year?

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 15:00 - 05 November 2026
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Newly crowned World Rally Champion Elfyn Evans has revealed he is yet to decide which car number he will compete with in next year's WRC campaign. The Welshman secured the title behind the wheel of his No. 33 Toyota Yaris Rally1.

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This comes after Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who became the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history, confirmed he will defend his title next season with No. 12 instead of running the No. 1.

"We should probably keep number 33 for next year," Evans explained during Toyota's team launch for the 2027 WRC season. "I'm thrilled to be heading into my eighth season with Toyota. I know everything will be different next year, as the cars will be completely new."
"To be honest, I haven't given much thought to the race number yet; there's still time," the Welsh driver added. "I'm excited about the new challenge and hope we can continue to deliver strong performances."
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