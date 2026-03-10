93 Nigerians Arrested After Ghana’s Mass Immigration Raid Exposes Alleged Fraud Network in Accra

Ghana Immigration Service arrests 93 Nigerians after a major raid uncovers a suspected fraud and human trafficking network in Accra, rescuing 73 victims during the operation.

Ghanaian immigration authorities say they have arrested 93 Nigerian nationals and rescued dozens of people after uncovering what they describe as a suspected internet fraud and human trafficking operation in Accra.

The operation, carried out by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), took place at the upscale DEVTRACO Estate, where officers raided six residential buildings believed to be linked to the network.

According to a statement released by the agency’s Public Affairs Department on March 9, 2026, the intelligence-led raid was coordinated by Newman Akuffo, a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration attached to the Service’s National Operations Unit.

When officers moved in, they arrested 91 men and two women, all Nigerian nationals. Authorities say the suspects are believed to have been involved in internet fraud and multiple immigration violations.

Similar to a recent incident published on Pulse, 42 Nigerians were arrested in Mozambique . Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, labels the arrest targeted and baseless.

The raid uncovered something more disturbing. Investigators said 73 victims were found at the properties and rescued, with early findings suggesting that many of them had been subjected to severe abuse and torture by members of the suspected criminal ring. The rescued individuals have since been transported to Nigeria, while investigations continue in Ghana.

During the search of the houses, immigration officers recovered a large number of items believed to have been used to facilitate the alleged crimes. Among the seized materials were counterfeit US dollar notes, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, and 17 television sets, along with several other electronic and household items.

Officials say the equipment points to a well-organised network, possibly running online scams and other forms of financial fraud.

Preliminary investigations also revealed immigration violations among the suspects. Some of them allegedly entered Ghana through unauthorised border routes, while others overstayed the 90-day visa-free period allowed to citizens of countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Under the region’s free movement protocol, citizens of ECOWAS countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, can travel within member states without a visa for up to 90 days, provided they comply with immigration regulations.

Authorities say the suspects are currently being held while investigators at the GIS National Headquarters work to determine the full scale of the network and whether additional collaborators are involved.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration also used the opportunity to issue a warning to foreign nationals living in Ghana, urging them to respect the country’s laws.

Officials pointed to Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act, 2005, which criminalises recruiting, transporting, or harbouring people through coercion, fraud, or abuse for exploitative purposes. Anyone convicted under the law faces between five and 20 years in prison, while cases involving children or aggravating circumstances can attract life imprisonment.

The agency also referenced the Immigration Act 2000, which makes it a criminal offence to enter the country through illegal routes or to overstay an authorised visa period. Penalties under the law include fines or prison terms ranging from three months to two years.