World Athletics rejected Favour Ofili’s request to switch nationality from Nigeria to Turkey

World Athletics rejected Favour Ofili’s request to switch nationality from Nigeria to Turkey

Why World Athletics denied Favour Ofili’s request to switch allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey

World Athletics has rejected Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili’s request to represent Turkey, citing concerns over a wider recruitment drive targeting foreign athletes.

World Athletics rejected Favour Ofili’s request to switch nationality from Nigeria to Turkey.

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The decision followed concerns about a Turkish recruitment drive targeting foreign athletes.

Turkey reportedly submitted 11 nationality-switch applications involving athletes from several countries.

The ruling means Ofili cannot represent Turkey in global competitions and remains eligible to compete for Nigeria.

Global athletics governing body World Athletics has rejected Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili’s request to change her sporting allegiance to Turkey, citing concerns that the move was part of a broader recruitment drive by the European nation to attract foreign athletes.

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The decision was taken by the organisation’s Nationality Review Panel after reviewing multiple nationality-switch applications submitted by Turkey involving athletes from several countries.

Favour Ofili

According to reports, Turkey filed requests for 11 foreign athletes seeking to compete under its flag in future international competitions. However, World Athletics concluded that approving the applications could undermine the principles governing nationality transfers in global athletics.

The governing body said the requests raised concerns about a coordinated effort by Turkey to strengthen its national athletics team by recruiting established athletes from other countries rather than developing local talent.

Officials reportedly found that some athletes were being offered financial incentives, professional contracts, and improved training opportunities as part of the move to switch allegiance.

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World Athletics said allowing such transfers could compromise the integrity of international competition, where athletes are generally expected to represent countries with which they have genuine national ties.

Favour Ofili

As a result, the panel decided to block the requests, including Ofili’s application, preventing her from competing internationally for Turkey.

Ofili, one of Nigeria’s fastest rising track stars, specialises in the 100 metres and 200 metres events and has represented Nigeria at several major competitions.

Her reported attempt to change nationality drew widespread attention among sports followers in Nigeria, with many linking the decision to long-standing frustrations between athletes and local sports administrators.

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The sprinter has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of Nigerian athletes by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, particularly after the controversy surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics.

At the Tokyo Olympics, several Nigerian athletes were disqualified from competing after the country failed to meet mandatory anti-doping testing requirements set by international authorities, a situation that triggered widespread criticism of Nigeria’s sports administration.

Favour Ofili

Following the rejection of her application, Ofili will remain eligible to represent Nigeria in international competitions organised by World Athletics.

The ruling also means she cannot compete for Turkey in global events such as the Olympic Games or the World Athletics Championships.