Why Haas Will Not Be Able to Use Jack Doohan for the Rest of the Season

Haas will not be able to call upon Jack Doohan for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, despite the Australian serving as one of the American outfit's reserve drivers.

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The limitation stems from the sporting regulations, which permit a team to use a maximum of four drivers in races throughout a single season. Haas have already fielded three – Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, and Ryo Hirakawa – while Rafael Camara is set to make his Formula 1 debut in São Paulo this weekend.