Why 75% of Nigerian gamblers are male - and how this compares to other countries

The global gambling boom shows no sign of stopping, especially in Nigeria.

In Nigeria’s booming gambling industry, men make up approximately 75% of all gamblers. While global gambling is traditionally skewed towards males, the scale of the imbalance in Nigeria is stark.

This gender gap is driven by numerous factors, including increased mobile adoption, a faster and more accessible internet, marketing strategies, income patterns, and a passionate football culture that drives sports betting.

In this article, we examine the underlying factors driving this imbalance and compare Nigeria’s gambling demographics with those of other key international markets.

Global Comparison: How Other Countries Differ from Nigeria

United Kingdom

Gambling remains male-dominated according to the UK Gambling Commission, but the gap is significantly smaller. Estimates put it around 52% for males and 45% for females.

United States

Males dominate in the States, too; however, female participation in gambling is growing steadily, particularly in online casinos and slots. In several states, women now account for up to 40% of online casino players, driven by convenient mobile platforms and a broader range of entertainment-focused games.

European countries

European nations are also moving closer to more equal gender splits. In several countries, women now represent up to 40% of online casino players. This is down to a wide range of game offerings that have a wider appeal.

Regulation plays a key role in these demographics. Tighter regulation in the UK and Europe has resulted in stricter advertising rules and consumer protection measures, which have encouraged broader appeal. Cultural attitudes and varied product offerings that have wider appeal have also helped shape take-up amongst females.

Review and Affiliate Platforms

As the global gaming market grows and becomes more competitive, players are learning to become better informed. Canadian players now have more options than ever when it comes to payment methods at online casinos, with many platforms supporting flexible solutions such as eChecks, prepaid cards and digital wallets. As a result, players often turn to review platforms such as Casino.ca to find trusted information on eCheck casinos in Canada and help them choose the right site for their preferences and payment needs.

Review platforms help analyse demographic and behavioural trends across global gambling markets, allowing users to compare how participation differs by gender, region, and product type. This transparency into operator strategies, user engagement, and accessibility provides a clearer picture of how markets like Nigeria stand apart.

Nigeria’s Rapidly Expanding Gambling Market

Nigeria’s gambling sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade, emerging as one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing betting markets with more than 60 million active bettors nationwide.

Growth Drivers: Gambling growth is underpinned by a large, youthful population, rising internet penetration, and strong cultural passion for sports, especially football. Key factors include:

Sport Culture

Sports betting dominates the market, accounting for the majority of gambling activity in Nigeria. Football remains the most popular sport and is responsible for over 70% of wagers, reflecting Nigeria’s passion for both domestic and wider European leagues such as the English Premier League.

Regulation

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) was established in 2005 to license operators, enforce compliance, and protect consumers. It has taken an informal, fragmented market and successfully turned it into a structured, high-growth industry that has boosted both consumer and investor confidence in the sector.

Smartphones and Accessibility

A defining factor in Nigeria’s betting boom is its mobile-first nature. Mobile phone saturation caused by affordable devices, combined with widespread mobile internet access and user-friendly betting apps, has removed traditional barriers to gambling and transformed betting behaviour. Now, over 90% of bets are placed via smartphones, allowing users to place wagers anytime and anywhere they choose.

Youthful Population

Nigeria’s population is estimated at around 241 million, and over 60% are under the age of 30. That makes it one of the most youthful countries in the world. This demographic appreciates the accessibility of gambling apps and the ability to make quick bets at low stakes with instant results.

Why Gambling in Nigeria Is Predominantly Male

Male domination of the gambling market in Nigeria is influenced by a mixture of cultural, economic, and behavioural factors.

Culture

Culturally, betting is often viewed as a male-oriented social activity. Informal gatherings to discuss football, share predictions, and place bets are typically male-dominated. Physical betting shops also function as social hubs where men congregate. These environments can often feel less accessible or welcoming to women.

Economic

Men are more likely to control the household income in many segments of Nigerian society. This makes it easier for men to spend money on activities they favour, such as betting. Conversely, a lack of finance hinders female participation.

Behavioural

Studies show that men exhibit higher levels of risk-taking behaviour than women, particularly in activities involving uncertainty and potential financial gain, such as sports betting.

Marketing

In Nigeria, the use of male-focused branding and sponsorships, such as football partnerships, all reinforce male participation in betting. Whereas other countries tend to use marketing campaigns that appeal to both sexes.

The Future of Gender Dynamics in Gambling

The global gambling boom shows no sign of stopping, especially in Nigeria, where operators will look to expand into an untapped female market. As markets in the United States and Europe show, more inclusive marketing strategies and diversification beyond sports betting into other gaming formats will improve the gender imbalance.