Advertisement

Who Will Pilot Toyota's Third Car in Rallies Missed by Rovanperä?

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 11:43 - 05 November 2026
Advertisement

Japanese manufacturer Toyota has announced its six-driver lineup for the upcoming World Rally Championship season, though one driver will only run a partial campaign. This raises the question of who will step into the cockpit for the rounds Kalle Rovanperä sits out.

Advertisement

The two-time world champion will drive alongside Ott Tänak and Takamoto Katsuta for Gazoo Racing Toyota in a GR Yaris Rally1. Meanwhile, their teammates Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg, and Sami Pajari will represent Toyota Racing in GR Celica Rally1 machinery.

Sébastien Ogier was absent from the team's official launch, but sporting director Kaj Lindström stressed that the former champion remains a pivotal figure for the squad and is keen to contest selected events next year. However, the Frenchman will not cover all the rounds Rovanperä misses.

Team principal Jari-Matti Latvala outlined the team's strategy to DirtFish:

"The idea is to have six drivers at every rally. At Toyota Racing, we have three full-time competitors. At Gazoo Racing Toyota, we rely on two permanent drivers and one open seat. Kalle Rovanperä will drive in roughly half the season. There is still no final decision on Sébastien Ogier, but it will be a few rallies. We will also offer the seat to young talents showing strong form, making decisions as the campaign progresses. We want to give them the chance to drive a Rally1 car."
Advertisement

Latvala clarified that candidates do not necessarily have to come directly from the Toyota Challenge talent development programme, provided they are competing with a GR Yaris Rally2 in the WRC2 championship.

The rotation of drivers will depend entirely on the team's event-by-event strategy. Rovanperä confirmed that his schedule will mainly feature rallies where he feels confident and enjoys competing, covering around half the season.

The Finn is expected to kick off his campaign at the season-opening round in Monte Carlo, stating that the current plan is to start there.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...