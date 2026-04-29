From Nigeria's top socialite to a Lawmaker: Cubana Chief Priest is eyeing a place in the House of Representatives
Cubana Chief Priest declares intention to run for House of Reps under APC
He aims to represent Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East constituency in Imo State
Says his goal is to contribute to development, not personal gain
Move follows his recent alignment with Tinubu’s political movement
Popular Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Paschal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.
In a recent announcement, the celebrity businessman revealed plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His declaration marks a significant shift from entertainment and nightlife into active politics, joining a growing list of Nigerian celebrities seeking elective office.
Speaking in a viral video, Cubana Chief Priest said his ambition is driven by a desire to contribute to the development of his constituency rather than personal gain.
“I am not coming to steal money. I want to add mine to the constituency and build more projects for my people,” he said.
The move comes weeks after he publicly aligned himself with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the “City Boys” movement, signaling his political loyalty and positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.
Cubana Chief Priest also emphasized the need for greater political participation from the Southeast, suggesting that engagement from within the system could bring more development to the region.
The Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency is currently represented by Chukwugozie Nwachukwu under the APC. His potential entry into the race could reshape the political landscape in the constituency ahead of the next general elections.
His popularity, wealth, and influence, particularly among young Nigerians, could play a role in mobilizing support, though questions remain about how celebrity status translates into political leadership.
His declaration has already sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters praising his ambition to “give back,” while critics question his readiness for public office.
RELATED: Xenophobia deepens as South African women tell their sisters married to Nigerian husbands to leave the country with their kids
The development reflects a broader trend in Nigeria where entertainers and business figures are increasingly stepping into politics, often leveraging their public profiles to gain political traction.
With the 2027 elections still some time away, all eyes will be on how Cubana Chief Priest navigates party structures, builds grassroots support, and defines his policy direction.