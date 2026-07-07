Fashion entrepreneur and actress Temi Otedola has earned praise online for her candid stance on nepotism, stating she will never deny her "nepo baby" status

Fashion entrepreneur and actress Temi Otedola has earned praise online for her candid stance on nepotism, stating she will never deny her "nepo baby" status

VIDEO: Temi Otedola says she won’t deny being a Nepo Baby and why should she?

Temi Otedola says she has no problem admitting she's a Nepo Baby, explaining that growing up with privilege gave her opportunities many people don't have. Here's what she said.

Temi Otedola says she will never deny being a Nepo Baby because she benefited from privilege.

She explained that privilege doesn't only mean being famous but also growing up with financial stability and opportunities.

According to her, children of successful people naturally get easier access to opportunities in entertainment and business.

She believes admitting privilege doesn't take away from a person's hard work or achievements.

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Nigerian actress and influencer Temi Otedola has sparked conversations online after openly admitting that she is a Nepo Baby, saying she sees no reason to pretend otherwise.

Speaking during a recent conversation, Temi shared her thoughts on privilege, nepotism and why many successful people struggle to acknowledge the advantages they were born into.

“You can never catch me saying that I’m not a Nepo baby” — Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola pic.twitter.com/Z59V5cu5t7 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) July 6, 2026

According to her, privilege goes beyond having famous parents.

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"You don't have to be famous to be privileged."

She explained that growing up in a financially comfortable home already gives many people a head start in life.

"I feel like privilege is purely you grew up in a circumstance where let's say your parents made a certain amount of money, they didn't have to struggle, you were able to get education and food and you were just given that foundation in life that I deemed to be lucky."

Temi added that such advantages often make it easier for people to pursue opportunities that others may never have access to.

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She then broke down what she believes nepotism means, especially in the entertainment industry.

Temi acknowledged that while she works incredibly hard, her family's background gave her an unfair advantage by getting her into rooms much easier than others.

"There's a Nepo Baby conversation which is you've basically been afforded advantages in life... that allow you to, in the entertainment world, break in."

Using a relatable example, she said if successful parents have a child who wants to become a musician, they can easily connect them with top producers or even fund expensive music videos.

"Say our kid now wanted to be an artist. You would introduce them to a producer, you would do their music video. So that is an unfair advantage... That is nepotism."

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Rather than deny enjoying those benefits, Temi said she believes it's only fair to acknowledge them.

"You can never catch me on camera or off camera saying I'm not a Nepo Baby."

She continued: "I find it crazy when people don't admit to the advantage. It would be so unfair to say that."

According to her, admitting privilege doesn't erase the hard work a person has put into building their own career.

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"At the end of the day, I was given a leg up and I've made the most of it. I don't know why it's so hard for people to say that."

She believes many people avoid the label because they fear it will make their achievements seem less deserving.

"It's because they think it discounts what they've done in their life."

Temi also admitted that having privilege made certain parts of her journey easier.

Being the daughter of business mogul Femi Otedola, Temi emphasized that pretending she didn’t grow up with massive structural advantages would be completely dishonest.

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Born into the family of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, Temi has built a career in fashion, entertainment and film over the years. While she has appeared in movies and worked with major brands, she says she recognises that the opportunities available to her from the start are not the same as what many Nigerians have.