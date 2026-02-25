Advertisement

Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond Step Down From Xbox Leadership

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 14:25 - 25 February 2026
Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond are stepping down from Xbox leadership, marking a major shift at Microsoft Gaming. Discover their achievements, legacy, and what this means for the future of Xbox.
A significant change is happening at Microsoft and its Xbox division. After nearly four decades at the company, Phil Spencer, the long-standing head of Microsoft Gaming, has announced his departure. Alongside him, Sarah Bond, Xbox President and a key architect of the company’s commercial strategy, is also leaving.

Their exits mark the end of a defining era for Xbox, an era that transformed Microsoft’s gaming business from a console-focused brand into a subscription-driven, cross-platform ecosystem.

Phil Spencer: Rebuilding Xbox

Phil Spencer joined Microsoft in 1988, rising through various divisions before moving into gaming leadership. In 2014, he became the head of Xbox at a crucial moment. The launch of the Xbox One had been criticised for its messaging and policies, and Xbox needed to rebuild trust with players.

Spencer’s leadership emphasised inclusivity, transparency, and community engagement. He restored confidence in the brand by introducing backward compatibility, prioritising cross-platform gaming, and maintaining open communication with the player base.

One of his most significant achievements was the expansion of Xbox Game Pass. Launched in 2017, Game Pass gave players access to a broad library of games for a monthly fee, spanning console, PC, and cloud platforms. Spencer championed a vision where gaming was accessible to all, not restricted to hardware ownership.

Under his guidance, Microsoft also acquired major studios, including Mojang Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Activision Blizzard. These acquisitions strengthened Xbox’s content library, securing popular franchises such as Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls, and Call of Duty.

Sarah Bond: Driving Growth and Partnerships

While Spencer became the public face of Xbox, Sarah Bond played a vital role behind the scenes. She joined Microsoft in 2017 and quickly rose through leadership, eventually becoming President of Xbox.

Bond’s focus was on business strategy, partnerships, and expanding Xbox’s global reach. She played a key role in Game Pass expansion and supported acquisitions that shaped the Xbox content ecosystem. Bond also led discussions with regulators during high-profile acquisitions, advocating for competition while maintaining player access.

Her leadership emphasised inclusivity, creator support, and sustainable growth. Bond was instrumental in positioning Xbox as a platform that values both players and developers, not just as a console brand.

Achievements Under Their Leadership

Together, Spencer and Bond oversaw:

  • The launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, offering high performance and accessibility.

  • The rapid expansion of Xbox Game Pass, making subscription gaming central to Microsoft’s strategy.

  • Strategic acquisitions of Mojang, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard, bringing some of the most popular gaming franchises under Xbox control.

  • Cloud gaming integration, enabling players to access Xbox games on multiple devices.

  • A strong focus on player trust, inclusivity, and community engagement, reinforcing the Xbox brand globally.

Their combined efforts transformed Xbox from a console-first company into a versatile, service-oriented ecosystem with a clear focus on long-term growth.

Who’s Taking Over

Asha Sharma, formerly head of Microsoft’s CoreAI product division, will become the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Her background in artificial intelligence suggests a focus on integrating AI into gaming and Microsoft services more broadly.

Meanwhile, Matt Booty, previously head of Xbox Game Studios, will oversee the company’s growing studio portfolio as Chief Content Officer. Booty will manage first-party content development, studio performance, and franchise strategy.

What Their Departure Means for Xbox

The exit of Spencer and Bond represents both a closing chapter and an opportunity for Microsoft Gaming.

Spencer leaves a strengthened foundation: a robust Game Pass ecosystem, a wealth of first-party studios, and a global brand trusted by players. Bond leaves a legacy of strategic partnerships, commercial growth, and an inclusive approach to both players and creators.

Under new leadership, Microsoft Gaming may:

  • Integrate AI more deeply across games, services, and content delivery.

  • Refine its subscription and cloud strategy to maximise engagement and revenue.

  • Explore new content opportunities while maintaining strong relationships with developers.

While both Spencer and Bond have set a high standard, the company now has the chance to expand its vision in new directions.

RELATED: Here’s What Microsoft Has Planned for Xbox in 2026  

