Millions Senegal Walked Away With After AFCON 2025 Triumph Over Morocco

Millions Senegal Walked Away With After AFCON 2025 Triumph Over Morocco

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal, overturning CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and confirming their 1-0 victory against Morocco.

The ruling overturns CAF's Appeal Board decision that had stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory following the controversial final in Rabat.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), bringing an end to one of the most controversial disputes in African football history.

CAS set aside the decision of CAF's Appeal Board and reinstated the original ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board, meaning the result of the AFCON 2025 final stands.

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Pape Thiaw, the Senegal head coach

As a consequence, Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in Rabat has been confirmed and the Teranga Lions are restored as African champions.

How We Got Here

The controversy stemmed from the AFCON 2025 final on January 18, 2026.

Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the winning goal after a dramatic match that saw Senegal's players temporarily leave the pitch in protest following a late penalty awarded to Morocco. Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the spot kick after play resumed.

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Brahim Díaz at AFCON 2025.

In March, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field without authorization, overturning the result and awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory under competition regulations.

That decision stripped Senegal of the AFCON crown and handed the title to Morocco, triggering outrage in Senegal and setting up a legal battle at CAS.

CAS Delivers Final Verdict

Following months of proceedings and a hearing in Lausanne, CAS has now ruled in Senegal's favour, confirming the result achieved on the pitch and restoring the AFCON trophy to the West African nation.

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Morocco

The decision is a major victory for the FSF, which consistently argued that the match should stand because it was completed and the referee allowed play to continue.

OFFICIAL: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Senegal are the winners of AFCON 2025 🏆 Senegal originally won the final 1-0, before CAF awarded the title to Morocco as a result of Senegal’s players leaving the field in protest against a penalty decision. CAS have now reinstated the title to Senegal 🇸🇳 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2026

End of the Saga?

CAS rulings are generally final and binding in sporting disputes, meaning the decision is expected to close the chapter on a case that has dominated African football headlines throughout 2026.

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Senegal are AFCON 2025 champions.

For Morocco, it marks the end of a remarkable title reversal that briefly saw them declared champions by CAF.