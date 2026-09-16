WAEC official Olanrewaju Fadehan who alleged ₦15 bIllion in calculator and ID card irregularities,

WAEC official Olanrewaju Fadehan who alleged ₦15 bIllion in calculator and ID card irregularities,

WAEC whistleblower claims ₦15 billion exam materials were not supplied to candidates, accuses Dangut of silencing him

A WAEC official has alleged major irregularities involving calculators and ID cards during the 2026 WASSCE. Here is what he claims, what WAEC says and what has happened in court.

WAEC official Olanrewaju Fadehan alleges ₦15 billion calculator and ID card irregularities during the 2026 WASSCE.

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Fadehan says he petitioned WAEC, EFCC, ICPC and the National Assembly over the allegations.

WAEC rejects his claims, while Dangut and the council are pursuing legal action against him.

A West African Examinations Council (WAEC) official, Olanrewaju Fadehan, has alleged that the examination body failed to provide calculators and identification cards worth about ₦15 billion to candidates who paid for them during the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Fadehan, Head of Examinations at WAEC’s Anambra office, told Sahara Reporters in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that about 1.5 million candidates did not receive calculators despite paying for them.

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He also raised this claim in petitions to the examination council and government agencies.

Breaking: OLANREWAJU FADEHAN, the current Head of Examinations at the WAEC office in Awka, Anambra State, has openly acknowledged and confessed the many issues surrounding the 2026 WAEC examinations, including some of the factors that led to mass failures among students who… pic.twitter.com/JM8E6705aa — Alex Onyia (@winexviv) August 21, 2026

He alleged that the calculators were valued at about ₦4,500 each, putting the estimated value of the calculators that were allegedly not supplied at about ₦6.75 billion. He added the alleged value of missing identification cards to arrive at his broader estimate of ₦15 billion.

In Anambra, Fadehan claimed that about 13,000 calculators were supplied for more than 65,000 candidates. He also alleged other irregularities during the 2026 WASSCE, including candidates sharing examination questions and some papers starting several hours behind schedule.

READ NEXT: How to upload your WAEC or NECO result on JAMB portal from home

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Fadehan has called for an investigation into the allegations and said he petitioned the WAEC Board, the Minister of Education, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

WAEC has rejected the allegations, describing them as false and sensational claims capable of damaging the council and its leadership.

The dispute comes as WAEC faces renewed scrutiny over its handling of examinations and digital systems.

In September, applicants for WAEC’s recruitment aptitude test complained about difficulties accessing the examination portal, login problems and other technical issues. Some applicants said they were unable to take the test despite arriving at their designated centres.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, disputed the complaints and said the recruitment examination was successfully conducted without the reported major glitches.

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WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina

The recruitment controversy followed separate concerns over the 2026 WASSCE results. WAEC announced that 1,950,726 candidates sat the examination, while 167,486 results were withheld over alleged examination malpractice.

Fadehan had also raised concerns about the 2026 results, particularly the effect of computer-based examination problems on candidates’ performance. The latest allegations have now resulted in police and legal action.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre invited Fadehan for questioning over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

WAEC and its Head of National Office, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, also filed a lawsuit seeking ₦825 million in damages. The claim comprises ₦500 million in general damages, ₦300 million in aggravated and exemplary damages and ₦25 million in legal costs.

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Dr Amos Josiah Dangut

A Lagos State High Court subsequently issued an interim order restricting Fadehan from publishing or circulating material concerning WAEC, its examinations and Dangut that was alleged to be defamatory.

Fadehan has described the police and court actions as attempts to silence him and maintained that he has evidence to support his allegations.

WAEC, however, has disputed his account and linked his disciplinary issues to a separate allegation involving a diesel shortage at its Awka office. Fadehan has denied wrongdoing in that matter.

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