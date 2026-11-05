VIDEO: Fan hits referee with ball and gets called out by Doncic

Bizarre incident took place during the LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings matchup

A fan seated in the front row behind one of the baskets during the game between the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings was ejected after hitting one of the game referees with the ball.

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The incident occurred near the end of the third quarter, with Los Angeles leading by 14 points, leaving Luka Doncic, who was just a few feet away, in disbelief.