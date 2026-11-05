Victor Wembanyama puts up 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks – including 3 blocks in 13 seconds! /VIDEO/

Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance, tallying 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks in San Antonio's win over Dallas. The French sensation dominated early, highlighted by an astonishing sequence of three blocks in just 13 seconds during the first half.

Wembanyama dominated the first half with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, becoming the first player since play-by-play tracking began in the NBA (1996–97 season) to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a single half.

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Kyrie Irving, who finished with 29 points, missed a difficult 15-foot turnaround jumper with three seconds remaining as Dallas came close to spoiling Wembanyama's historic night. Dylan Harper chipped in 21 points, while Stephon Castle tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to help San Antonio secure their sixth consecutive victory.

Naji Marshall scored 22 points, P.J. Washington added 21, and Cooper Flagg contributed 19 points for Dallas. Wembanyama scored on two putbacks in the final 2:39 but went just 1-for-4 from the free-throw line in the closing 2:10. San Antonio was a plus-23 with Wembanyama on the court and a minus-22 during his time on the bench.

Wemby came out firing, scoring 10 of San Antonio's first 12 points with a pair of dunks and six free throws. He wrapped up the opening quarter with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and an assist. The Mavericks capitalized when Wembanyama took a breather early in the second quarter, staging a 12–1 run to trim the Spurs' lead to 49–48.

Wembanyama checked back in four and a half minutes later and made an immediate impact, recording three blocks in just 13 seconds on a single possession—swatting attempts by Flagg and Washington out of bounds before De'Aaron Fox secured his third rejection with 3:38 left in the first half.

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