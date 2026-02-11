7 Romantic Meals You Can Cook at Home This Valentine’s Day

Get creative this Valentine’s Day with these love-bumped meals; frittata, Cajun jambalaya, and more. Perfect for an intimate, home-cooked celebration!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you know that the way to someone's heart is often through their stomach. Whether you're trying to surprise your partner or keep the love alive with a cosy night in, cooking up a storm in the kitchen is a pretty solid way to express your feelings.

Forget the fancy restaurants , let’s talk about love-bumped meals you can easily prepare at home, guaranteed to make the night extra special.

Frittata

You don’t need to save all the love for dinner. Start the day with a warm, savoury frittata packed with all the flavours that say "I’ve been thinking about you." Eggs, cheese, fresh herbs, maybe a bit of smoked salmon or crispy bacon? Whatever your preference is, include it. It's quick, comforting, and feels like a hug in a pan. Plus, who doesn’t like breakfast in bed? It'll kick off the day with love and flavour.

Ingredients Bacon: Start by cooking six slices of bacon in a skillet.

Eggs: You’ll need six eggs for this frittata recipe.

Milk: A cup of milk lends moisture and flavour.

Butter: Melted butter adds richness.

Seasonings: Season the frittata with salt and pepper. Of course, you can add seasonings to suit your taste.

Green onions: Fresh green onions add a welcome pop of colour to the frittata.

Cheese: This recipe calls for a cup of shredded Cheddar, but you can use Monterey Jack if you like a kick.

Instructions Cook the bacon until evenly browned, then drain. Crumble and set aside.

Whisk eggs, milk, butter, and seasonings together in a bowl.

Pour into a skillet or baking dish, sprinkle with green onions, bacon, and cheese.

Bake until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean.

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes. Picture this: crispy, golden-brown sweet potatoes with caramelised edges, soft on the inside, and drizzled with a touch of honey or your favourite sauce. It’s comforting, it’s sweet, and it’s the kind of thing you can serve alongside a romantic dinner or enjoy with a glass of wine while you chat. Sweet potatoes never go out of style, especially when they’re baked to perfection.

Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 large sweet potatoes

2 pinches dried oregano or to taste

2 pinches of salt

2 pinches ground black pepper

Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Brush some oil on the bottom of a glass or nonstick baking dish.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into medium-sized cubes.

Transfer to the baking dish. Add remaining oil, sprinkle with oregano, salt, and pepper, and toss to coat.

Bake in the preheated oven until soft and fork-tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Parfait But Make It Extra Sweet

Forget about plain yoghurt and fruit. For Valentine’s Day, take that parfait to the next level by layering it with your partner’s favourite cookies, chocolates, or even a few decadent pieces of cake. This is for the sweet tooth that deserves to indulge. You get the creamy goodness of yoghurt, but the crunch of cookies and the melt-in-your-mouth goodness of chocolate? Perfect. It’s not just dessert; it’s a mood.

Ingredients Oreos

Heavy whipping cream

Semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate

Instructions Use a food processor for fine, uniform crumbs, or a zip-top bag and a rolling pin for larger chunks. Both options are great!

Add chocolate and ¼ cup of heavy cream to a bowl, set it over a pot of simmering water, and melt until completely smooth, stirring often. Set aside to cool until no longer warm.

Whip the remaining heavy cream to medium peaks with an electric mixer.

Add whipped cream to the cooled, melted chocolate in 2-3 additions, gently folding it into the chocolate.

Layer crushed cookies and chocolate whipped cream into individual glasses. I usually get 3 layers of each into one 8oz glass.

Cajun Jambalaya Rice Recipe with Shrimp, Chicken, and Sausage

Feeling adventurous? Bring the heat with a plate of Cajun jambalaya. The combination of shrimp, chicken, and sausage tossed in a spicy, flavorful rice dish is a perfect metaphor for love—hot, exciting, and layered with so much depth. The flavours meld together beautifully, and the best part? You can tweak the spice level depending on how bold you want your evening to be. This dish is for couples who like to mix things up a little, in the kitchen and beyond.

Ingredients 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound frozen cooked shrimp without tails

Instructions Gather the ingredients.

Mix tomatoes with juice, chicken, sausage, onion, green bell pepper, celery, and broth in a slow cooker.

Season with oregano, parsley, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, and thyme.

Cover and cook on Low for 7 to 8 hours, or on High for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in shrimp during the final 30 minutes of cooking.

Serve over rice

Strawberry Ice Cream

Let’s be real. Nothing screams romance like homemade strawberry ice cream. It’s creamy, dreamy, and totally swoon-worthy. The fresh, tangy strawberries are the star, and with a hint of lemon juice, this ice cream tastes like a love potion. You might want to make extra because once you serve it, you won’t be able to stop. Plus, adding chocolate chips or a swirl of strawberry jam gives it that extra magic touch. It’s a sweet ending to a sweet day.

Ingredients 3 cups ripe strawberries, hulled and sliced

4 tbsp lemon juice

1½ cups sugar, divided

1¼ cups whole milk

2¾ cups heavy cream

1½ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions Toss sliced strawberries with lemon juice and ½ cup sugar, and let sit for 2 hours to release their juices. Puree the strawberries until smooth.

Whisk the remaining sugar with the milk, then add the cream, vanilla, and strawberry puree. Stir well and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker for 20–25 minutes, then transfer to an airtight container and freeze for 2 hours until firm. For extra richness, you may fold in chocolate chips or swirl in some strawberry jam.

Asun Pasta

What happens when Nigerian spicy goat meat meets Italian pasta? Magic. This Asun pasta dish is not your typical pasta. With smoky, grilled goat meat, a spicy, flavorful sauce, and perfectly cooked pasta, it’s an explosion of flavours that will leave you both coming back for seconds. It’s bold, it’s fiery, and it’s perfect for couples who want to feel the heat (in all the right ways). It’s a dish that says, “I’m all in.”

Ingredients 500g goat meat (preferably with some fat)

200g spaghetti or macaroni (any pasta works)

1 large onion (divided)

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

2 scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste)

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 seasoning cubes

Salt and black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Fresh parsley or scent leaves (optional)

Instructions Wash the goat meat thoroughly and cut it into bite-sized pieces. In a pot, combine the meat with half of the chopped onion, thyme, curry powder, one seasoning cube, and a pinch of salt. Add enough water to cover and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until the meat is tender and the liquid has reduced.

Transfer the meat to a baking tray and grill in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 10–15 minutes until slightly charred. Set aside. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in salted water until al dente, according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.

Blend the red bell pepper, scotch bonnet, garlic, and the remaining half onion into a smooth paste.

In a large pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and sauté the blended mixture for 10 minutes until the sauce thickens and the oil begins to separate.

Add the grilled goat meat to the sauce, stir to combine, and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta and pasta water and toss thoroughly to coat with the sauce. Adjust seasoning with the remaining seasoning cube, salt, and black pepper.

Garnish with chopped fresh parsley or scent leaves and serve hot.

Chapman

READ ALSO: From Cinnamon Rolls to Kilishi Cookies: 7 Must-Try Bakeries What’s a romantic evening without a refreshing drink to wash it all down? For that, we’re making Chapman, a classic Nigerian cocktail with a citrusy twist. Sparkling orange soda, lemon-lime soda, blackcurrant juice, and bitters all come together in perfect harmony. Throw in some fresh fruit and cucumber slices, and you have a drink that’s as refreshing as your love. It’s fruity, it's fizzy, and it’s the kind of drink that makes you smile from the first sip to the last.

Ingredients 1L sparkling orange soda (Fanta)

1L lemon-lime soda (Sprite/7-Up)

250ml blackcurrant juice (Ribena)

4-5 dashes of bitters (Origin or Action bitters)

1 orange, 1 lemon, 1 grapefruit (sliced)

½ cucumber (sliced)

Ice cubes

Instructions Slice the fruits and cucumber, then set aside.

In a large pitcher, combine the sodas, Ribena, and bitters. Stir gently.

Add the fruit and cucumber slices for a burst of flavour, then pour the mixture over ice in glasses.

Garnish with additional fruit slices if desired and serve immediately.