Google Introduces Easier Tools to Remove Personal Images and Stay Safe Online

Google says it understands these concerns, which is why it has introduced a simpler way for people to remove personal, explicit images from Google Search.

Google is rolling out simpler ways for Nigerians to remove personal images from Search, alongside new tools to help users stay safer online. Every year, Safer Internet Day serves as a reminder that the internet is not just a place for entertainment or quick information. From online banking and remote jobs to social media and school platforms, daily life is closely tied to the digital world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That closeness also comes with risks. Personal images can be shared without consent, private details can surface in search results, and false information can spread faster than the truth. Once something appears online, it can feel impossible to control. Google says it understands these concerns, which is why it has introduced a simpler way for people to remove personal, explicit images from Google Search .

Alongside this update, the company is also sharing practical tools to help people protect their data, guide children online, use artificial intelligence responsibly, and identify misleading content. Image removal is only one step. There are several small actions Nigerians can take to stay safer online, and this guide breaks them down in a clear and calm way.

How to Remove Personal and Explicit Images from Google Search

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finding a private or explicit image of yourself online, especially one shared without consent, can be upsetting and overwhelming. Many people freeze at that moment because they do not know where to start or how long removal will take. Google now offers a more direct way to request removal from its search results. If a personal, intimate, or explicit image of you appears on Google Search, you no longer need to search endlessly for help pages.

Here is how the process works: Find the image in Google Search.

Tap the three dots labelled “More” next to the image result.

Select “Remove result”.

Follow the steps to submit a removal request. For situations that need more detail, Google also provides a dedicated removal request form where users can report personal or explicit content. This form is designed for non-consensual images and other sensitive material that should not appear publicly.

‘SafeSearch’ is another useful layer. When turned on, SafeSearch helps blur or filter explicit images and videos from search results. It is not a replacement for removal requests, but it adds extra protection, especially when sharing devices with others. The key point is, if an image involves you and should not be public, you have the right to ask for its removal from search results.

How to Keep Your Sensitive Personal Information Out of Search

Images are not the only things that can cause harm online. Personal information such as passport numbers, national ID details, or other identification records can sometimes appear in search results. When this happens, it exposes people to identity theft and fraud. Google now offers a more straightforward way to deal with this through a feature called “Results about you”. This tool allows users to check if sensitive information linked to them appears in Google Search and request its removal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To access it, open the Google app and tap your profile picture. From there, you can explore the “Results about you” hub and see what information Google finds related to your name or identity. If something sensitive appears, you can request removal directly within the tool. The process focuses on privacy and control, not panic. It is about reducing exposure and keeping personal details where they belong.

Helping Children and Teens Use the Internet More Safely

Parents and guardians often worry about what children do online, how long they stay on their screens, and the kind of content they consume. These concerns are valid, especially as devices become part of everyday learning and play.

Managing children’s screen time and apps

Google Family Link is designed to help parents guide their children’s digital habits without constant arguments. With this app, parents can: Set daily screen time limits.

Approve or block app downloads.

Lock devices during sleep or study periods.

Use the “School time” feature to reduce distractions during learning hours. These controls help children develop balanced screen habits while giving parents peace of mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staying involved in teens’ online lives

Teenagers value independence, and constant monitoring can damage trust. At the same time, guidance still matters. YouTube supervised accounts offer a middle ground. They allow teens to explore a broader range of content while giving parents insight into viewing activity and access to content controls. This setup supports open conversations rather than secret monitoring. The goal is not to control every click, but to create a safer environment where young people learn responsible online behaviour.

Using AI and the Internet More Responsibly

Artificial intelligence tools are becoming common in schools and homes. They can support learning, creativity, and problem-solving, but they can also be misused. For students, one challenge is relying on AI tools only for answers instead of understanding concepts. Google’s Gemini Guided Learning feature is designed to address this. Rather than providing instant solutions, it explains problems step by step, helping students understand how answers are reached.

This approach supports deeper learning and builds confidence, especially in subjects like maths and science. Another growing issue is misinformation. Fake news, edited images, and AI-generated content can look convincing, making it harder to tell what is real. One simple method for spotting misleading information is the SIFT approach: Stop before sharing content.

Investigate the source.

Find coverage from trusted outlets.

Trace claims back to their origin. Google’s “About this image” feature also helps users see where an image first appeared and how it has been used online. These small checks can prevent the spread of false information. RELATED: 5 Everyday Habits That Put Your Personal Data at Risk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Digital Safety Is an Everyday Habit