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Fulham to battle London rivals Crystal Palace for Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:00 - 06 November 2026
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Fulham and Crystal Palace are keeping close tabs on Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu
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Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu is attracting growing interest from the Premier League, with Fulham and Crystal Palace keeping close tabs on his performances at Trabzonspor.

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The two London clubs have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the Nigerian centre-back, although a January move could prove difficult to secure.

Fulham and Crystal Palace monitor Nwaiwu

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, scouts from both clubs have watched Nwaiwu as they assess his development and potential suitability for English football.

Fulham are particularly keen on the 23-year-old after missing out on an opportunity to sign him during the summer transfer window. The Premier League side could revisit their interest in January, with his market value reportedly standing at €18 million.

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Nwaiwu has established himself as a regular in Trabzonspor's defence since joining the Turkish club, earning attention for his performances in the team's claret and blue colours.

His growing reputation has placed him among the players attracting interest from clubs across Europe, with the prospect of a move to England now emerging.

Trabzonspor reluctant to sell Nigerian defender

Despite the attention from England, Trabzonspor are not currently planning to part ways with Nwaiwu during the winter transfer window.

No official offer has reached the Turkish club, and their management are reportedly unwilling to sanction the departure of any players in January.

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The defender is also understood to be settled in Turkey, adding another potential obstacle for Fulham and Crystal Palace should they decide to formalise their interest.

For now, both Premier League clubs are expected to continue monitoring his progress, while Trabzonspor remain determined to keep the Nigerian centre-back for the remainder of the season.

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