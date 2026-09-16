Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates his latest academic achievement after graduating from the PFA Business School

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates his latest academic achievement after graduating from the PFA Business School

Coventry striker Taiwo Awoniyi is already planning life after football with new diploma

Taiwo Awoniyi has graduated from the PFA Business School with a merit in Global Football Sport Directorship, adding another qualification to his impressive academic journey.

Taiwo Awoniyi has graduated from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with merit.

The Nigerian striker announced the achievement on X, saying: "Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues."

This adds to previous qualifications in Business Administration, Marketing Management, and a Business Management degree.

Awoniyi recently joined Coventry City from Nottingham Forest but will miss the club's next match after receiving a red card against Brighton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many footballers wait until retirement to think about life after the game, Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is making sure he's ready long before hanging up his boots.

The Coventry City forward has graduated from the PFA Business School, earning a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with merit.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Awoniyi couldn't hide his excitement.

"Another proud moment for me off the pitch. Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues."

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84 after more than five decades in acting

Graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with merit.

This isn't even his first academic achievement.

Back in 2020, Awoniyi completed a diploma in Business Administration and Marketing Management from the London School of International Business. Two years later, he graduated with a Business Management degree from Buckinghamshire New University.

Taiwo Awoniyi shared photos from his graduation ceremony with his Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, with a diploma focused on football leadership and sporting administration, he's clearly positioning himself for a future role in football beyond being a player. The PFA Business School programme is designed to help current and former footballers prepare for careers as sporting directors, executives and football administrators.

His graduation also comes shortly after a major change in his club career.

The 29-year-old completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to newly promoted Coventry City in August for a reported £9 million, ending a four-year spell at Forest where he made 103 appearances, scored 23 goals, and provided six assists.

The move reunited him with Premier League football under manager Frank Lampard, although things haven't gone exactly to plan so far.

READ ALSO: How a truck accident at Kara Bridge resulted in over 14 hours of standstill traffic in Lagos

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Coventry City striker proudly displayed his certificate after completing the PFA Business School programme.

Awoniyi was shown a red card during Coventry's heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend, meaning he'll miss the club's next league game against his former side, Nottingham Forest.

Still, while his start at Coventry has been bumpy, things away from the pitch are going much better.