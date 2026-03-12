President Donald Trump Declares That America Has Defeated Iran

Donald Trump claims the US has “won” the conflict with Iran, saying Tehran did not expect the scale of American military strikes as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Iranian leaders “didn’t expect anything like this,” praising the strength and speed of the U.S. military response during the conflict. The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following joint military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

“We’ve won. We don't like to say we've won too early, but we've won. In the first hour, it was over,” Trump said during a recent Republican event where he narrated how he was asked to pick a code name on the US attack on Iran.

Trump also revealed that he settled on the code name "EPIC FURY," which he described as a name that only works if the country wins the war.



Last week, while speaking on the war, Trump shared that the US military operation had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. He described the campaign as a decisive show of force and credited U.S. troops for carrying out what he called a successful mission.

President Trump declares America has won the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/3TJ46odhqD — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) March 11, 2026

The conflict, which has drawn intense global attention, began after strikes targeted Iranian military facilities and infrastructure. Since then, both sides have exchanged attacks, with Iran launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes while U.S. forces continued operations against strategic targets.

Trump maintained that the U.S. military had inflicted heavy damage on Iranian assets, including naval and weapons infrastructure. According to him, the strikes were aimed at neutralising threats and protecting American interests and allies in the region.

Despite Trump’s confident declaration of victory, the situation remains fluid. Military operations have not formally ended, and analysts say tensions across the Middle East remain high. The confrontation has raised concerns among global leaders about the risk of a wider regional conflict.

The war has also triggered economic worries around the world, particularly in global energy markets. The Middle East plays a central role in oil production and shipping, and instability in the region often leads to volatility in oil prices.

Diplomatic observers say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the conflict begins to wind down or expands further. While Trump insists the United States has achieved its objective, international leaders are urging caution and calling for efforts to prevent further escalation.

