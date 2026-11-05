Unstoppable Dončić! Luka drops 40, gets fan ejected, and joins Michael Jordan in the history books!

Luka Dončić powered the Lakers past Sacramento with a 40-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist clinic, matching an iconic Michael Jordan scoring feat along the way and triggering a courtside fan ejection.

Dončić delivered yet another scoring masterclass, knocking down six three-pointers and going 12-of-13 from the free-throw line to propel the Lakers to their seventh win in nine games this season. He rounded out his stellar night with nine rebounds and seven assists, while Austin Reaves added 21 points for Los Angeles.

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Dončić has played in eight of L.A.'s nine games and amassed 308 points, making him the first player to eclipse the 300-point threshold in his first eight games of a season since Michael Jordan (303 points in 1988–89). The only player to tally more over an eight-game opening stretch is Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat three times, topped by his 418-point explosion through eight games in 1962–63.

Dončić was also involved in an incident late in the third quarter that saw a baseline spectator ejected from the arena. After the ball went out of bounds, the fan aggressively threw it back toward referee Cheisa Painter. Dončić immediately pointed him out and appeared to exchange words before security stepped in and escorted the fan away.

The Kings failed to carry over momentum from Monday's breakthrough win in Dallas, dropping to 1-7 on the season with an 0-3 mark at home. Rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. led Sacramento with 22 points and 12 assists, Zach LaVine chipped in 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis pulled down 17 rebounds to go with his 16 points.

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