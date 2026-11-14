‘Unacceptable’ — Raphinha, Ancelotti sent off as Brazil lose to Japan
Japan took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes through Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura.
Vinicius Junior, who has endured a rough start to the season, then scored twice to haul Brazil level, only for substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to net a stoppage-time winner.
Brazil furiously protested a possible foul on João Gomes in the build-up, leading to red cards for both Ancelotti and Raphinha, who had already been substituted.
🚨🚨| Raphinha and Carlo Ancelotti have been SENT OFF for Protesting. 🟥😳 https://t.co/YoXrZW9N0U— Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 14, 2026
Speaking afterwards, Raphinha apologised for his dismissal but launched a strong criticism of the referee.
“First of all, I want to take this opportunity to apologise for my behaviour and for being sent off. Sometimes it’s difficult to control myself,” he said.
“After, in my opinion, so many mistakes by the referee during the game… It’s unacceptable.
“In my opinion, their first goal involved a foul where the player handled the ball.
"There was a penalty in the first half… Then, in their third goal, a very clear foul on João. With VAR's help, he managed to validate the goal. It’s very difficult not to talk about the refereeing.”
Raphinha will now miss Brazil’s next friendly against Singapore due to the suspension.
The result leaves Ancelotti’s side with plenty to reflect on as they continue their post-World Cup rebuild.