Real Madrid's Cucurella explains major difference between Premier League and LALIGA

Los Blancos defender Marc Cucurella weighed in on the difference between Premier League and LALIGA.

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has reignited the enduring debate between European football's two dominant competitions, arguing that LALIGA demands greater technical proficiency while the Premier League relies far more on physical intensity.

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The Spain international offered his assessment during a recent interview with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, drawing upon his extensive domestic experience across multiple clubs in both countries.

What Cucurella said

Speaking to the broadcaster, Cucurella offered a direct comparison between the two divisions, framing his argument around the stylistic requirements necessary to succeed in each environment.

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"LALIGA is more technical than the Premier League," Cucurella explained to COPE, highlighting the tactical sophistication required in Spanish football.

He immediately contrasted this with the defining characteristic of the English top flight, adding, "The Premier League is more physical".

Marc Cucurella scores for Chelsea || Imago

His comments arrive during a period of sustained personal success for the 28-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2026 for a reported initial fee of €55 million, as the club are currently enjoying a strong domestic campaign under manager José Mourinho.

A well-travelled perspective

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Cucurella is uniquely qualified to evaluate the contrasting styles, having amassed 260 appearances across the two divisions during his senior career.

Prior to his recent move to the Santiago Bernabéu, the defender experienced the physical rigours of the Premier League during a successful stint with Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2021/22 season, before completing a high-profile transfer to Chelsea.

While Chelsea are currently competing in the Premier League without him, Cucurella secured the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup during his four-year tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday

His English tenure was preceded by his initial emergence in LALIGA, where he developed his technical foundation during loan spells at Eibar in the 2018/19 campaign and Getafe in the 2019/20 season, before Getafe made the move permanent.

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An unoriginal but defining debate

While Cucurella's observations carry the weight of firsthand experience, his assessment is not entirely original, echoing a distinction that players, managers, and pundits have consistently made over the last two decades.

LALIGA and the Premier League are widely regarded as the two biggest and most lucrative domestic competitions in world football, with their respective fanbases regularly at loggerheads over which league is truly superior.