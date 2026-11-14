Advertisement

Real Madrid's Cucurella explains major difference between Premier League and LALIGA

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 13:37 - 14 November 2026
Image
Los Blancos defender Marc Cucurella weighed in on the difference between Premier League and LALIGA.
Advertisement

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has reignited the enduring debate between European football's two dominant competitions, arguing that LALIGA demands greater technical proficiency while the Premier League relies far more on physical intensity.  

Advertisement

The Spain international offered his assessment during a recent interview with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, drawing upon his extensive domestic experience across multiple clubs in both countries.  

What Cucurella said 

Speaking to the broadcaster, Cucurella offered a direct comparison between the two divisions, framing his argument around the stylistic requirements necessary to succeed in each environment.  

Advertisement

"LALIGA is more technical than the Premier League," Cucurella explained to COPE, highlighting the tactical sophistication required in Spanish football.  

He immediately contrasted this with the defining characteristic of the English top flight, adding, "The Premier League is more physical".

Marc Cucurella scores for Chelsea || Imago

His comments arrive during a period of sustained personal success for the 28-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2026 for a reported initial fee of €55 million, as the club are currently enjoying a strong domestic campaign under manager José Mourinho.  

A well-travelled perspective  

Advertisement

Cucurella is uniquely qualified to evaluate the contrasting styles, having amassed 260 appearances across the two divisions during his senior career.  

Prior to his recent move to the Santiago Bernabéu, the defender experienced the physical rigours of the Premier League during a successful stint with Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2021/22 season, before completing a high-profile transfer to Chelsea.

While Chelsea are currently competing in the Premier League without him, Cucurella secured the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup during his four-year tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday
Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday

His English tenure was preceded by his initial emergence in LALIGA, where he developed his technical foundation during loan spells at Eibar in the 2018/19 campaign and Getafe in the 2019/20 season, before Getafe made the move permanent.

Advertisement

An unoriginal but defining debate

While Cucurella's observations carry the weight of firsthand experience, his assessment is not entirely original, echoing a distinction that players, managers, and pundits have consistently made over the last two decades.

LALIGA and the Premier League are widely regarded as the two biggest and most lucrative domestic competitions in world football, with their respective fanbases regularly at loggerheads over which league is truly superior.

The technical versus physical paradigm remains the central battleground in these debates, with Spanish football traditionally dominating European club competitions through control, while English football leverages its intense pace and athletic power to attract massive global audiences.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Real Madrid's Cucurella explains major difference between Premier League and LALIGA
Sports
14.11.2026
Real Madrid's Cucurella explains major difference between Premier League and LALIGA
NDC, Peter Obi’s decision to sing the old national anthem could have been a jailable offence if this bill became law
News
14.11.2026
NDC, Peter Obi’s decision to sing the old national anthem could have been a jailable offence if this bill became law
Inside Absolut's Born To Mix Experience at Lagos Cocktail Week 2026
Lifestyle
14.11.2026
Inside Absolut's Born To Mix Experience at Lagos Cocktail Week 2026
How will struggling Man Utd line up under new boss Pochettino?
Sports
14.11.2026
How will struggling Man Utd line up under new boss Pochettino?
Equatorial Guinea's hero against Nigeria, Jesus Owono.
Sports
14.11.2026
RFEF announce heavy punishment for Owono after tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel
WATCH: NAFDAC storms Lagos Trade Fair again, uncovers unregistered cosmetics and mystery beauty products
News
14.11.2026
WATCH: NAFDAC storms Lagos Trade Fair again, uncovers unregistered cosmetics and mystery beauty products

Signing in with Google...