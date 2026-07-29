Rudeboy says he's nobody without Nigerian culture days after Mr P called local languages 'useless'

Rudeboy says he's nobody without Nigerian culture days after Mr P called local languages 'useless'

Rudeboy says he's nobody without Nigerian culture days after Mr P called local languages 'useless'

Singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has publicly celebrated Nigerian culture and language just days after his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, sparked outrage by claiming that Nigerian languages are "useless."

Rudeboy celebrated Nigerian and Igbo culture in a post many believe responds to Mr P's controversial language remarks.

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The singer described himself as nobody without his culture and native language while sharing a song he sang in Igbo

The post reignited discussions about the brothers' relationship, with fans divided over whether it was a subtle jab at Mr P.

Rudeboy has reaffirmed his pride in Nigerian and Igbo culture following Mr P's comments about Nigerian languages.

Taking to his X page, Rudeboy declared that he is proudly Igbo and expressed his deep appreciation for Nigeria's rich cultural heritage.

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The singer shared a clip from his song, Nkenji Keke, a track that celebrates Igbo culture through its traditional attire, setting, and language.

Alongside the video, Rudeboy wrote, "I'm a 'nobody' I repeat!! a nobody!! without the culture, native language, the pride of a Nigerian. 100% proudly Nigerian. 100% proudly Igbo."

I’m a “nobody” I repeat!! a nobody!! without the culture, native,language, the pride , of a Nigerian 🫡🇳🇬 100% proudly Nigerian 🇳🇬100% proudly Igbo 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cH2qHdSDoy — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) July 29, 2026

While many fans applauded the music star for embracing his roots, others interpreted the post as a subtle response to Mr P's recent remarks and accused him of trying to score public points with the situation

An X user, @RodimCFC, wrote, "This subtle shade is wrong btw. It's the kids who learnt French & have nothing to do with losing identity, culture or language."

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Another user, @Silencer, added, "How low can you go with your brother? Even though I believe that he goofed with his statement, this your post reeks of validation at the expense of your twin."

Ramsey Bee, wrote, "This rivalry is crazy mehn. You waited for your brother to misyarn and you bank on it for public validation. Mi o ri iru eleyi ri o."

However, another X user, @TalkActive, defended Rudeboy. He wrote, "Paul is simply saying 'I no follow my brother talk o.' Abeg oo. Because he makes music in Igbo language and has millions of Igbo fans."

The post comes days after Mr P faced widespread criticism for insisting that Nigerian languages offer little value in creating opportunities..

Rudeboy and Mr P rose to fame as the iconic music duo P-Square and quickly became one of Africa's most successful music groups with several chart-topping hits. However, years of public disagreements over family, management and business decisions led to their split and both brothers pursued solo careers.

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