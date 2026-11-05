EUROLEAGUE Efes clash with Paris, Fener eye comfortable home win in Istanbul!
The new round tipped off on Wednesday with a thrilling clash and Panathinaikos' victory over Real Madrid, and the action continues on Thursday with five more fixtures on the schedule.
Serbian clubs will not be in action today either, as Friday sees Crvena zvezda Meridianbet travel to Olympiacos, while Partizan host Maccabi at the Arena.
EuroLeague Round 10 Results
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