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EUROLEAGUE Efes clash with Paris, Fener eye comfortable home win in Istanbul!

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 18:25 - 05 November 2026
EuroLeague Round 10 action continues on Thursday with five games on the slate. Efes host Paris, Fenerbahce welcome Baskonia, while Hapoel take on Barcelona, ASVEL face Bayern, and Milan square off against Valencia. Follow all the live action on Sportal.
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The new round tipped off on Wednesday with a thrilling clash and Panathinaikos' victory over Real Madrid, and the action continues on Thursday with five more fixtures on the schedule.

Serbian clubs will not be in action today either, as Friday sees Crvena zvezda Meridianbet travel to Olympiacos, while Partizan host Maccabi at the Arena.

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EuroLeague Round 10 Results

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In partnership with the EuroLeague, Sportal offers European basketball fans a 10% discount on subscriptions to the official EuroLeague TV platform. The discount applies to both monthly and annual passes and can be activated in just a few quick steps:

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David Kramer: I'm Talking About This Publicly for the First Time #4 CABARET

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