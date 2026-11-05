Two booze-fuelled nights land £100m man in hot water at Everton

Jack Grealish remains suspended following breach of club disciplinary code

Jack Grealish remains out in the cold at Everton, with no indication of an imminent return after already sitting out fixtures against Arsenal and Newcastle (both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup). The 31-year-old England international, currently on loan from Manchester City, was disciplined by David Moyes following a breach of club rules linked to an unauthorised absence from training after consecutive late nights at bars and karaoke sessions, according to The Sun.

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The details behind the disciplinary action have now come to light, with the British tabloid reporting two straight nights of partying across London and Cheshire on 19 and 20 October. The playmaker's celebrations kicked off after attending the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. According to a source cited by the paper: "Jack was in great spirits after the awards and headed out into London with a couple of mates. He arrived at a bar very late and stayed until the early hours. They had a few drinks, sang some tunes, and left pretty late. He seemed to be having a great time."

Grealish's escapades also included a trip to a bowling alley in Altrincham, near his multi-million-pound mansion, as well as a stop at The Mucky Pup pub in the North West. Although he reported for Everton training the following Tuesday, the winger was spotted out drinking again later that evening alongside Jordan Pickford, Tyler Dibling, and Kyle Walker.

"They were watching the PSG against Barcelona match in a private room at the back of the pub. They were in good spirits and plenty of drinks were put away by everyone, Jack included," an eyewitness reported.

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