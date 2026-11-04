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UCL: Transfer expert reveals next move for Michael Carrick after Roma win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:25 - 04 November 2026
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has reportedly secured crucial breathing room after a dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback victory over AS Roma.
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The Red Devils entered Tuesday night under intense scrutiny after winning just twice in 12 matches across all competitions.

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Carrick appeared on the brink of dismissal when United walked off to a chorus of boos at half-time trailing the Italian side.

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However, an electric second-half resurgence completely turned the tide, earning the manager vital respite from mounting boardroom pressure.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the turnaround was pivotal for Carrick’s immediate future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that United’s hierarchy, led by technical director Jason Wilcox, would have faced a near-impossible decision to keep the English tactician had they suffered another defeat.

Romano explained that the victory has reset the internal timeline for now:

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"This win means, first of all, one thing: Michael Carrick now continues his story as Manchester United coach. Michael Carrick will have more opportunities, including the next game."

The comeback also brought strong dressing-room backing. Club captain Bruno Fernandes voiced support for the manager's tactical decisions, and Matheus Cunha's two-goal performance suggested all tension between the pair are gone for now.

While links to the ikes of Unai Emery and Eddie Howe have not vanished completely, Carrick will certainly earn a few more games in charge thanks to Tuesday night's heroic comeback.

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