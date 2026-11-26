Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has identified AS Roma as the team he least wants to face again in the Champions League after a testing 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking after the Italian side ended PSG’s perfect start to the league phase and snapped a 12-game winning run across all competitions, Enrique was full of praise for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

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He described the contest as the most difficult his team had faced this season.

“Roma were the hardest match we’ve had to play so far. I don’t want to have to play them again! Maybe only in the final,” Enrique said.

The Spaniard went further, insisting Roma deserved more points from their earlier games against Real Madrid and Manchester United, and that they had the quality to challenge for the Serie A title.

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🚨 Luis Enrique: “Roma were the hardest match we’ve had to play so far. I don’t want to have to play them again! Maybe only in the final…”. “They deserved to win against Real Madrid, against Man United and maybe also against us”. https://t.co/kOA5Zrb1Yc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2026

“They deserved to win against Real Madrid, against Man United and maybe also against us. Roma’s future is wonderful; they can win the Scudetto.

"I have no doubt they can finish in the top 24.”

Notably, Enrique did not refer to Arsenal or other established European powers when highlighting the side that he would like to avoid.

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The omission will be viewed by some as a quiet snub of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who remain among the strongest teams in the competition.

The result leaves the defending champions second in the league-phase table behind Real Madrid.