Peak Milk Celebrates Ramadan by Spreading Goodness Across Nigeria 

Leading dairy brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Peak Milk , is once again joining Muslim faithful across the country to mark this sacred season with compassion, nourishment and togetherness as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

Ramadan is a season of spiritual renewal, reflection, and togetherness where the values of sharing and caring are most deeply felt. It is a time when families and communities unite to break their fast over nourishing meals. In line with its campaign theme “Share Goodness this Ramadan”. Peak is bringing these values to life by engaging Muslim faithful in mosques and places of worship while delivering meaningful experiences nationwide.

A special highlight of this year’s campaign is the “Journey to Iftar” bus activation. During Ramadan, a Peak-branded bus will stop at key locations in Lagos to invite fasting Muslim faithful onboard for a short but memorable ride. The journey culminates in a communal Iftar experience at a serene venue, complete with nourishing meals, warm conversations, and a surprise celebrity appearance who will break the fast alongside the passengers, creating an inspiring moment of unity and joy.

Speaking on the initiative, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko , said; “Ramadan is a time of reflection, sharing and care. At Peak, we believe nourishment is not just about food, but about the goodness we extend to one another. By being present in mosques, engaging families in stores, and creating unforgettable experiences like the Journey to Iftar bus, we are honoring the values of the season and staying nourished with our Muslim consumers in their journey of faith.”

