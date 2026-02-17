Timini Egbuson’s ‘Love and New Notes’ Earns ₦106 Million in Opening Weekend

Timini Egbuson’s ‘Love and New Notes’ earns ₦106M in opening weekend, breaking records and captivating Nollywood fans with its romantic drama.

Actor Timini Egbuson's Love and New Notes is only fueling the fire. With a ₦106 million earned in its opening weekend, the film has broken box office records, including the title of Highest-Grossing Nollywood Film of 2026.

Directed by Kayode Kasum , the romantic drama "Love and New Notes" transports viewers to Nigeria in 1984, during a significant currency change. The film beautifully delves into the intricate mix of love, ambition, and personal development, striking a chord with audiences everywhere.

"Love and New Notes" has already shattered records in its first few days out as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026, the biggest opening weekend of 2026, the record for the highest single-day gross for any film released in 2026, and the highest-grossing film over the entire weekend.

The film’s distributor, FilmOne, didn’t hold back in expressing their gratitude to fans: “Thank you, everyone, for the love you showed the New Notes and us. Love and New Notes opens with ₦106M, breaking multiple records in just one weekend.”

Timini Egbuson himself couldn’t hide his excitement, sharing his own heartfelt thanks: “All the glory must be to the lord. Woke up to the best news. This is me saying a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of this film. We go harder. Please tell somebody to tell somebody love and new notes season.”

What Love and New Notes is About

Love and New Notes is a movie that really pulls at your heartstrings. Set against the backdrop of Nigeria's 1984 currency change, it takes you on an emotional journey exploring themes like love, ambition, and personal growth. The cast is absolutely brilliant, featuring Timini Egbuson, Odunlade Adekola, Sophie Alakija, Eniola Badmus, and Toluwani George, each bringing their unique style and genuine touch to this deeply moving story.

This film isn't just a romantic drama; it's a window into a really important time in Nigerian history, and it delivers a kind of emotional depth that stays with you long after the movie ends.

One thing Love and New Notes has shown us is that the Nigerian film industry isn't just changing, it's exploding onto the scene. The fact that this movie is already breaking records speaks volumes about the talent involved and the audience's craving for real, engaging stories.