All The Looks We Loved at The Grammys Red Carpet, From Teyana to Tyla

The Grammys are never just about the awards. They’re about arrival. About intention. About who understood the assignment.

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, fashion wasn’t whispering. It was loud, emotional, sometimes strange, and often beautiful. Sequins caught the light, feathers caused drama, and sheer fabric stole attention.

From Teyana Taylor’s razor-sharp glamour to Tyla’s molten-gold fantasy, this year’s red carpet felt less like a parade of trends and more like a gallery of personal style moments.

Below are the looks that stayed with us—long after the flashbulbs cooled.

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

Fresh off a Golden Globes win and an SNL hosting stint, Teyana Taylor arrived in a custom Tom Ford gown by Haider Ackermann that felt both controlled and daring. The asymmetrical neckline cut clean across her body, revealing sculpted abs without tipping into gimmick territory. Sequins shimmered, but the real power was in the restraint.

Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear jewellery gave the look its edge—industrial, confident, unbothered. This was star power without the theatrics. Quietly lethal.

Lady Gaga in Matières Fécales

If anyone was going to remind us that fashion can still shock, it was Lady Gaga. Her raven-black Matières Fécales couture gown was pure spectacle—feathers swirling like a storm, an exaggerated hourglass silhouette, and a dramatic tulle train that felt intentionally excessive. The face-framing collar sealed it.

Rosé in Giambattista Valli Couture and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

Rosé’s look was classic—but not boring. The fitted black bodice and pleated white skirt from Giambattista Valli felt timeless, almost editorial in its simplicity. There was elegance here, the kind that doesn’t ask for validation. Tiffany & Co. jewellery stayed delicate, letting the silhouette do the talking.

Doechii in Roberto Cavalli and Chopard Jewellery

Doechii understands drama, but she also understands pacing. After last year’s multiple outfit changes, she chose one statement this time: a plum silk duchesse Roberto Cavalli corset skirt with a four-meter train. Ruched, sculptural, unapologetic. The burnt-orange chiffon top with criss-cross lacing added tension—the good kind.

Tyla in Dsquared2 and Pandora Jewellery

Tyla looked like she stepped out of a sun-drenched dream. Her vintage Dsquared2 feathered maxi gown, awash in caramel tones and cascading golden embellishments, clung and floated in equal measure. The Pandora lab-grown diamond choker and studs kept things modern, clean, and intentional.

Addison Rae in Alaïa

Addison Rae’s Alaïa moment was deceptively bold. A plunging neckline that dropped to a bedazzled belly button, an asymmetrical reverse-mullet skirt, and crisp white fabric that left no room for mistakes. And yet—it worked. Effortlessly.

This wasn’t about shock. It was about confidence. And she wore it well.

Kelsea Ballerini in Etro and Sabyasachi Jewellery

Kelsea Ballerini shimmered in movement. Her custom Etro halter-neck tulle gown featured swirling paisley sequins and a fringed hemline in earthy greens, browns, and copper tones. It felt fluid, warm, alive. Sabyasachi jewellery grounded the look with old-world richness.

Miley Cyrus in Celine and Pomellato Jewellery

Miley did a quiet pivot this year, and it landed. Instead of her usual cutouts and provocation, she opted for a Celine leather jacket and balloon pants. Sharp. Controlled. Finished with a supersized gold brooch bearing her initials, it felt personal rather than performative.

Laufey in Miu Miu and Jared jewellery

Laufey’s look felt like music you could see. Her purple Miu Miu gown was fully embroidered, fringed, and playful without tipping into costume. White satin shoes added brightness, while Jared’s pear-shaped diamond drop earrings—14.75 carats in floral motion—brought the sparkle.

Karol G in Paolo Sebastian

Karol G leaned into fantasy. Her ultra-sheer Paolo Sebastian mermaid gown was drenched in seafoam lace, with a fringed macramé hem that moved like water. Sultry, yes—but also delicate. Jacob & Co. high jewellery and Gianvito Rossi heels sealed the vision.

Ms DSF in Scissors By Esse, Frontiers Brand & Swarovski Nigeria

For her first Grammy's appearance, Ms DSF made it count. She wore a white high-slit dress with pearl embroidery running from chest to waist, paired with an embroidered cap. It felt ceremonial, almost regal. A debut that announced itself without shouting.

Hailey Bieber in Alaïa and Lorraine Schwartz Jewellery

Pink Pantheress in Vivienne Westwood

Two-time 2026 Grammy nominee Pink Pantheress was wearing Vivienne Westwood. It was dull red layered in different colours, and she looked simple and effortless with her updo hairstyle.

Hailey Bieber knows the power of simplicity. Her sheer black Alaïa column gown hugged the body cleanly, letting Lorraine Schwartz diamonds do the heavy lifting. A modern collar with a 30-carat pear-shaped diamond centre, matching earrings, and ring—luxury, distilled.

Kehlani in Valdrin Sahiti

Grammys Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song winner Kehlani wearing Valdrin Sahiti.

Tate McRae in Balenciaga

Tate McRae’s Balenciaga gown played with texture. The strapless black silhouette was elevated by a skirt covered in silk feathers, paired with black opera-length gloves. It was sharp, dramatic, and felt right for a Best Dance Pop Recording nominee.

Davido & Chioma

Davido arrived at the Grammys with his wife Chioma, both wearing black. Davido wore a black suit, and Chioma wore a transparent black dress with black petal designs throughout. Davido was nominated for his single “With You” in the Best African Music Performance category.

Ayra Starr in Transparent Black Dress

Ayra Starr graced the red carpet looking all light and chic. She wore a black transparent long dress with a deep V-neckline and flair at the bottom, and her bold silver necklace added the pop that accentuated her look.

Shaboozey in Bode

Shaboozey brought cowboycore, but with intention. A black Bode tuxedo jacket and waistcoat layered over a white shirt and continental tie, finished with a bold-buckle belt and faded jeans. Western, tailored, and self-aware.

Benson Boone in Giorgio Armani

Benson Boone kept things classic with a twist. His black velvet Giorgio Armani tuxedo featured Swarovski crystal-trimmed lapels, paired with a sheer black evening shirt. Messika jewellery added subtle sparkle.

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

Bad Bunny made history—quietly, of course. Wearing the first men’s look ever created by Schiaparelli, his suit featured oversized shoulders and a corseted back detail that revealed itself when he turned. Cartier jewels completed the moment.

Billie Eilish in Hodakova

Billie Eilish went conceptual. Her Hodakova look—a navy jacket and tailored skirt reconstructed from deadstock trousers—played with proportion and surprise. Extra sleeves peeked through, intentionally odd, unmistakably Billie.

Olivia Dean in Chanel

Her embroidered black-and-white Chanel gown featured a double satin skirt and a belt adorned with handmade feathers, silk tubes, and organza petals. Cartier diamonds added just enough glow.

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Her custom Valentino gown was angelic—pearl-encrusted floral embroidery, a sheer capelet, and a tiered ruffled skirt that felt weightless. Chopard jewellery added a soft gleam.

This year’s Grammys red carpet wasn’t about one trend or one silhouette. It was about intention. About artists using fashion to say something—sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly, but always deliberately. From archival drama to modern minimalism, from feathers to corsets, the night reminded us why we watch the carpet just as closely as the stage.