Chimamanda Adichie finally speaks on son’s death, accuses Euracare of delaying inquest

Chimamanda Adichie accused Euracare Hospital of medical negligence pertaining to the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi

Chimamanda Adichie accused Euracare Hospital of medical negligence pertaining to the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has publicly accused Lagos-based Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital of medical negligence and attempting to obstruct an inquest into the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie accused Euracare Hospital of medical negligence in connection with the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

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​The author publicly released a letter sent to the hospital, saying silence would amount to enabling wrongdoing.

​Adichie alleged that Euracare initially requested an inquest into her son’s death due to “rumours of negligence” but later began frustrating the process.

​The renowned author, in a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday, said she decided to make public a letter she sent to the hospital’s board in April, alleging that the facility had failed in its duty of care and was now working to frustrate efforts to establish the truth surrounding her son’s death.

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Nkanu, one of the twin boys born via surrogate in 2024, died on January 7, 2026, following a short illness. The family alleges that after referral from another facility, complications arose at Euracare during procedures involving sedation for an MRI. The hospital has denied wrongdoing, stating that care met international standards and that the child arrived critically ill.

​Adichie states that Euracare initially requested an inquest in January, citing “rumours of negligence,” but has since stalled proceedings, muddied facts, and is now seeking a High Court order to halt the public judicial inquiry. She questions why the hospital would block an inquest if it values truth.

​“An inquest is a public judicial inquiry designed to establish the circumstances surrounding a death. It is not a trial. It is not a claim for damages. It is simply a search for the truth,” she wrote.

Chimamanda Adichie finally speaks on son’s death, accuses Euracare of delaying inquest

​In the published letter dated April 16, 2026, Adichie recounted the life of her son and alleged that a consultant anaesthesiologist administered medication despite concerns raised by another doctor. She claimed the incident contributed to her son’s death and accused the hospital of attempting to conceal responsibility.

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​The author further alleged that a senior figure linked to the hospital’s ownership discouraged her family from pursuing legal action, warning that court proceedings could damage her reputation.

​“What a manipulative and implicitly threatening message to send to a parent whose child died in your hospital,” she wrote.

​Adichie maintained that her family would continue seeking justice and transparency, insisting that only a full and independent inquiry can provide answers about the circumstances of her son’s death.

​She also expressed gratitude to supporters around the world who have offered prayers and condolences, adding that the burden of grief remains immense.