Two key absentees in SC Braga squad for Denmark trip
Sergio Barcia and Gabriel Silva are the notable absentees from SC Braga's squad for the clash against Aarhus on matchday 3 of the UEFA Conference League league phase, scheduled for 17:45 (Portuguese time) this Thursday at Cepheus Park in Randers, Denmark.
The Spanish centre-back and the Brazilian winger have been left out of Franclim Carvalho's 24-man squad and will miss the encounter against the Danish side. Sikou Niakaté is also unavailable, as the Malian central defender continues his recovery following surgery for a "complete rupture of the right Achilles tendon".
This fixture against Aarhus marks Braga's return to Denmark this season. SC Braga previously faced FC Copenhagen on 15 October in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League league phase—a match to forget for the Minho outfit, who suffered a 3-0 defeat with Carlos Vicens still at the helm.
Since then, the Portuguese side secured a 2-0 home win over Belgian outfit Gent on 22 October, marking Franclim Carvalho's debut as Braga head coach.