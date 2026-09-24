Tunde Onakoya launches ‘Good Move’, a Social Chess Club in Lagos

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 18:41 - 24 September 2026

Nigerian chess master and Guinness World Record holder Tunde Onakoya has launched Good Move, a weekly social chess club bringing chess enthusiasts, casual players and people interested in the culture around the game together every Tuesday at PANU Lagos. The club held its first gathering on Tuesday, September 23, at the lifestyle café.

The launch introduces a different setting for a game often associated with competition, classrooms and formal tournaments. Good Move aims to create space for people to play chess, meet others, exchange ideas, and spend time together, regardless of experience level.

The initiative marks a fresh chapter for the Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) founder, who has spent years using the game to create opportunities for children in underserved communities. Through CISA, Onakoya has supported hundreds of out-of-school children in Lagos, including those from Makoko and Oshodi, in gaining access to formal education.

Beyond his legendary 64-hour Guinness World Record chess marathon in New York City’s Times Square and his tech-focused AltSchool Africa scholarship scheme, Onakoya’s new club aims to bring the game into mainstream culture, proving once again that a single good move on the board can open doors off it.

Whether you are a seasoned player looking to sharpen your tactics or a beginner eager to learn, Good Move promises to be Lagos’ new go-to hub for intellect, community, and strategy.

Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Workers begin indefinite strike in Delta as deputy director dies after being tied up and beaten by thugs allegedly on commissioner’s orders
News
25.09.2026
Workers begin indefinite strike in Delta as deputy director dies after being tied up and beaten by thugs allegedly on commissioner’s orders
12 Nigerian religious figures linked to fraud cases involving millions
Lifestyle
25.09.2026
12 Nigerian religious figures linked to fraud cases involving millions
Olu of Warri’s wife explains why the monarch will not marry another woman
Lifestyle
25.09.2026
Olu of Warri’s wife explains why the monarch will not marry another woman
Google finally wants to help Nigerian businesses stop wasting ad money — just before Black Friday
News
25.09.2026
Google finally wants to help Nigerian businesses stop wasting ad money — just before Black Friday
BBNaija Pepper Dem's Khafi marks six years of marriage to Gedoni, reflects on highs and lows
Entertainment
25.09.2026
BBNaija Pepper Dem's Khafi marks six years of marriage to Gedoni, reflects on highs and lows
Sterling Financial repositions share structure to support growth strategy
News
25.09.2026
Sterling Financial repositions share structure to support growth strategy