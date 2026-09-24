Tunde Onakoya launches ‘Good Move’, a Social Chess Club in Lagos

Nigerian chess master and Guinness World Record holder Tunde Onakoya has launched Good Move, a weekly social chess club bringing chess enthusiasts, casual players and people interested in the culture around the game together every Tuesday at PANU Lagos. The club held its first gathering on Tuesday, September 23, at the lifestyle café.

The launch introduces a different setting for a game often associated with competition, classrooms and formal tournaments. Good Move aims to create space for people to play chess, meet others, exchange ideas, and spend time together, regardless of experience level.

The initiative marks a fresh chapter for the Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) founder, who has spent years using the game to create opportunities for children in underserved communities. Through CISA, Onakoya has supported hundreds of out-of-school children in Lagos, including those from Makoko and Oshodi, in gaining access to formal education.

Beyond his legendary 64-hour Guinness World Record chess marathon in New York City’s Times Square and his tech-focused AltSchool Africa scholarship scheme, Onakoya’s new club aims to bring the game into mainstream culture, proving once again that a single good move on the board can open doors off it.