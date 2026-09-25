Workers begin indefinite strike in Delta as deputy director dies after being tied up and beaten by thugs allegedly on commissioner’s orders

Delta workers shut down the state secretariat after deputy director Unity Adeda’s death, as NLC demands investigation into alleged assault.

Delta workers shut the state secretariat after deputy director Unity Adeda’s death.

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NLC demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sources alleged he was assaulted during a confrontation involving a commissioner.

Delta government promised a transparent investigation into the matter.

Workers in Delta State have shut down the state secretariat in Asaba following the death of a deputy director in the Ministry of Secondary Education, Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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The industrial action, which began on Friday, saw workers under the NLC lock the entrances to the Prof. Chike Odozien Secretariat, preventing official activities from taking place. The union said workers would not return to their duties until the government provides assurances on their safety and addresses concerns surrounding Adeda’s death.

Adeda reportedly died in a hospital on Friday, a day after an alleged confrontation at the secretariat. However, the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and whether it directly caused his death had not been conclusively established at the time of the report.

Sources cited by The Guardian alleged that the confrontation involved Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and that Adeda was assaulted during the encounter. The report noted that the allegation of assault had not been independently verified, and there was no official confirmation directly linking the confrontation to Adeda’s death.

According to the report, sources alleged that during the confrontation, the commissioner asked Adeda whether he knew him, and the deputy director reportedly replied that he did not. The sources further alleged that the incident involved physical assault.

The incident triggered outrage among civil servants, with labour leaders saying the matter raised concerns about the safety of workers within government offices.

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Speaking during the protest, the Delta State NLC Chairman, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, said the union was concerned about the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death and would engage with the state government to ensure a proper investigation.

“We must assure workers that they are safe in their places of work. And whoever is responsible for this beating that led to his untimely death must be brought to book before we come back,” Ofobruku said.

He added that workers could resume duties if the government provided satisfactory assurances but warned that the strike could continue if their concerns were not addressed.

The Chairman of the Joint Civil Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Benson Efeotor, said efforts had begun to establish the facts surrounding the incident. He also appealed to workers to remain calm while discussions with the government continued.

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Responding on behalf of the Delta State Government, Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the government would not cover up the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death.

“There are different conjectures as to what may have led to the death of our brother who passed in the hospital. Perhaps, as the autopsy would have been able to establish, what transpired and indeed medical examination will determine the cause of death,” Aniagwu said.

He assured workers that an investigation would determine what happened and that appropriate action would be taken if wrongdoing was established.

“I can assure you that nothing is going to be swept under the carpet. It will be known what happened and then the necessary action will be taken,” he added.