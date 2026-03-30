Trump threatens massive bombing of Iran if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened soon

Trump threatens to destroy Iran’s oil wells, Kharg Island, and power plants if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued one of his most explosive warnings yet to Iran, saying the United States could “completely obliterate” the country’s electric plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island if a deal with a so-called “new and more reasonable regime” fails and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

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In a post on social media, Trump claimed the U.S. is in serious discussions with a new Iranian leadership aimed at ending American military operations in the country. However, he warned that failure to reach a deal quickly could prompt devastating military action against Iran’s infrastructure, which the United States has deliberately not touched so far.

“Great progress has been made,” Trump wrote, “but if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached… and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!).”

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling around 90% of the country’s crude shipments. Its strategic importance means that any military action there could severely impact Iran’s economy and global oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz itself is a critical artery for global energy transport, with roughly 20% of the world’s oil passing through it. Any disruption could send oil prices surging and further destabilize international markets.

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Trump framed the threats as retribution for U.S. soldiers killed under Iran’s previous regime, calling the old leadership’s 47-year tenure a “Reign of Terror.” While the U.S. has already carried out targeted strikes against Iranian military sites, Trump’s post indicates that broader strikes against economic infrastructure are now on the table.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the United States and Israel engaged in military operations across the region. Analysts warn that such rhetoric increases the risk of a broader conflict that could destabilize the Gulf and strain relations with other countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

Trump’s post has already drawn global attention, with energy markets and governments watching closely for signs of further escalation. While negotiations are reportedly ongoing, the president’s warning underscores that the United States is prepared to take dramatic action if Iran does not meet its demands.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Tehran, Kharg Island, and the Strait of Hormuz, where a single decision could have ripple effects across the globe.

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