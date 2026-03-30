Trump signals move to ‘take the oil’ in Iran as US deploys more military assets to the Middle East

Donald Trump says he wants to “take the oil in Iran” as US troops deploy and tensions rise in the Middle East conflict.

Tensions in the Middle East are escalating further as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the United States could seize a major Iranian oil export hub while American forces continue to strengthen their military presence in the region.

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Speaking amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Trump said the U.S. could easily take control of Kharg Island, a strategic oil terminal that handles a significant portion of Iran’s crude exports. His remarks came as he discussed broader military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure.

BREAKING: Trump said he wants to “take the oil” in Iran and suggested the US could seize the key export hub on Kharg Island



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/bsIAeySvc8 pic.twitter.com/h8nqmaDcrM — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 30, 2026

The comments mark one of the strongest signals yet about Washington’s possible strategic ambitions in the conflict. Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is widely considered the backbone of Iran’s oil export system, making it a highly sensitive target in any military escalation.

Meanwhile, the United States has reinforced its military posture in the region. About 3,500 U.S. Marines and sailors recently arrived aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), increasing American troop presence in the Middle East.

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U.S. officials say the deployment is aimed at strengthening regional security and supporting ongoing operations. However, the arrival of additional troops has also intensified speculation that Washington could be preparing for a broader ground operation if the conflict continues to expand.

Iran has responded with a sharp warning. Officials in Tehran said any attempt by U.S. forces to invade Iranian territory would be met with decisive retaliation, stating that Iranian forces are prepared to “destroy” invading troops if necessary.

The latest developments come as Israel continues military strikes against Iranian-linked targets across the region. The campaign has included attacks on missile infrastructure and other strategic sites believed to be tied to Iran’s military capabilities.

Analysts say the conflict has already inflicted significant damage on parts of Iran’s missile network, though the country still retains operational launch capabilities. Satellite imagery and military assessments suggest several missile facilities and launch sites have been hit during weeks of coordinated strikes.

The growing confrontation is also beginning to affect global markets. Oil prices have surged as traders worry about potential disruptions to energy supplies, particularly if fighting spreads to key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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