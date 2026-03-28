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Trump warns ‘Cuba is next’ as he hails success of recent US military strikes

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:08 - 28 March 2026
Donald Trump sparks controversy after saying “Cuba is next” while praising US military actions as Middle East tensions rise.
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U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after declaring that “Cuba is next” during a speech highlighting recent American military actions, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

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Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Trump praised U.S. military operations in multiple regions, pointing to what he described as successful actions in countries like Iran and Venezuela. While outlining America’s strength and global reach, he made a striking remark about Cuba, saying, “Cuba is next… but pretend I didn’t say that,” a comment that has since drawn widespread attention.

The statement did not include specific details about any planned action against Cuba. However, it comes at a time when the Caribbean nation is facing a deep economic crisis, worsened by ongoing energy shortages and reduced support from allies. Trump’s comment has raised questions about whether Cuba could become a new focus of U.S. foreign policy in the coming months.

At the same time, tensions in the Middle East are intensifying. The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen has warned that it may join the ongoing conflict, stating that it is prepared to take direct military action. The group’s threat has heightened fears that the situation could expand into a broader regional war.

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The developments come amid continuing hostilities involving Iran, with ongoing strikes and counter-strikes across the region. Analysts say the possibility of additional groups entering the conflict could significantly widen its scope and impact.

Trump’s remarks on Cuba, delivered in the context of praising U.S. military strength, have added another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile global situation. While no official policy shift has been announced, the statement suggests a potential expansion of U.S. focus beyond the Middle East.

RELATED: Trump boasts that Iran is 'begging to make a deal' as bombing campaign continues

Cuba has long had a complex relationship with the United States, shaped by decades of political and economic tensions. Any indication of renewed pressure or action is likely to draw international attention, especially given the current global climate.

As the situation continues to unfold, attention will remain on both the Middle East and the Caribbean. With rising tensions and strong rhetoric, the coming weeks could prove critical in determining whether these developments lead to further escalation or a shift toward diplomatic engagement.

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