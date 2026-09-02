US President Donald Trump made headlines after suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed "Trump Strait" during renewed tensions with Iran

US President Donald Trump made headlines after suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed "Trump Strait" during renewed tensions with Iran

US president wants Strait of Hormuz renamed ‘Trump Strait’ as Iran tension worsens

Donald Trump has suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz to "Trump Strait" amid renewed US-Iran military tensions. Here's what happened and why the waterway matters to global oil prices.

Donald Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait" in a Truth Social post.

The proposal came after fresh US strikes on Iranian targets near the strategic waterway.

Trump said the attacks responded to alleged Iranian sea mine activity and a missile strike on a US base in Jordan.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important oil and gas shipping routes, making any conflict there significant for global energy prices, including those affecting Nigeria.

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US President Donald Trump has stirred another round of online reactions after suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed "Trump Strait", claiming the strategic waterway is now under American control.

Trump made the controversial remark on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday as tensions between the United States and Iran continued to rise following fresh military exchanges around the Gulf region.

In his post, Trump wrote:

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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The comment quickly attracted attention across social media, with supporters and critics debating whether it was serious or another example of Trump's trademark political rhetoric.

Why Trump made the comment

Fresh US military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz followed allegations that Iran attempted to lay sea mines and targeted a US military base in Jordan.

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Trump's suggestion came shortly after the United States launched fresh military strikes on Iranian targets close to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US president, the attacks were carried out after Iran allegedly attempted to deploy sea mines in the strategic waterway and also launched a missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.

Before making the naming proposal, Trump had already warned Tehran that any retaliation would be met with even stronger military action.

The renewed confrontation has once again placed the Middle East on edge, with analysts warning that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect global trade and energy supplies.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

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The Strait of Hormuz remained one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes, with the latest US-Iran conflict raising concerns over global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important waterways in the world. It links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it the main shipping route for crude oil and liquefied natural gas exported from major Gulf producers.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade passes through the strait.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has also described it as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. In a report released earlier this year, the agency said the route handles around 25% of global seaborne oil trade, alongside large volumes of fertiliser and LNG.

Because of its importance, any military activity in the area often sends shockwaves through international markets, with oil prices typically reacting almost immediately.

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Why Nigerians should pay attention

For many Nigerians, developments around the Strait of Hormuz are not just foreign news. Nigeria depends heavily on oil exports, while local fuel prices are also influenced by movements in the international crude market.

Whenever tensions escalate in the Gulf region, global oil prices often become more volatile. That can affect shipping costs, inflation and, in some cases, the price Nigerians eventually pay for petrol and other imported goods.

As Africa's biggest oil producer, Nigeria also closely watches developments in the global energy market because they can have a direct impact on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

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Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to maintain a strong reputation in global energy, diplomacy and international business. Professionals from the country work across major multinational oil companies, international organisations and shipping industries, contributing to discussions and decisions that shape the world's energy landscape.