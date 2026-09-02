How to choose the right insecticide spray for your Nigerian home

You pick up an insecticide from the shelf. One promises to kill mosquitoes. Another says it tackles cockroaches, flies and ants. A third is cheaper, so you start wondering what exactly I am paying for?

Most people don’t turn the can around to read the label. They recognise the brand, check the price, maybe look at how many insects it claims to kill and into the basket it goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when you’re choosing the best insecticide spray in Nigeria, there’s more to consider than how quickly it kills a mosquito or picking the cheapest can on the shelf.

Is it actually registered with NAFDAC? What is the active ingredient? Is it meant to be used indoors? Does it leave a strong smell or residue? How the product is meant to be used and even how well your room is ventilated all of this matters because the insecticide that works for your neighbour may not be the right choice for your home.

So before you reach for the cheapest can or simply grab the one you’ve always bought, here’s what you should actually look for.

Start With the Pest You Actually Have

Advertisement

Advertisement

Start with the problem, not the brand.

If mosquitoes are your main concern, look for a product specifically labelled for mosquitoes. If you’re dealing with a mixture of mosquitoes, flies, ants and cockroaches, a multi-insect killer spray may make more sense.

This distinction matters because insecticides are formulated for particular pests and situations. A product that works well against crawling insects isn’t automatically the right choice for every flying insect.

Also think about when you need protection. A spray is useful when insects are already in the room, and you want fast action. If your main concern is keeping mosquitoes away while everyone sleeps, a continuous repellent can be more practical.

Check the Label Before the Price in Nigeria

Advertisement

Advertisement

The label is not decoration. It tells you whether you’re buying a properly regulated household pesticide and how you’re expected to use it.

The NAFDAC registration number

In Nigeria, pesticides must be registered with NAFDAC before they can legally be manufactured, imported, advertised, sold, distributed or used. NAFDAC’s Pesticide Registration Regulations are explicit on this point.

So before putting an insecticide in your shopping basket, look for the NAFDAC registration number on the packaging. If you cannot find one, that’s a reason to stop and investigate rather than assume the product is fine.

NAFDAC’s own pesticide guidance also stresses that pesticides can range from relatively low-hazard products to chemicals toxic enough to require strict control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The active ingredient

The next thing to check is the active ingredient; this is the part of the formulation that actually controls the insect.

Household aerosol insecticides commonly use pyrethroid ingredients because they can produce rapid knockdown of insects. You don’t need a chemistry degree to shop intelligently. You simply need to know what the active ingredient is and what pests the label says the product controls.

An unnamed active ingredient, vague claims or missing usage instructions should make you cautious.

What the carrier is: GoodKnight Power Shot

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rest of the formulation matters too. Some insecticide sprays use carriers that can leave a strong smell or residue behind, particularly in a closed room.

GoodKnight Power Shot takes a different approach. The manufacturer describes it as a ready-to-use, non-propellant multi-insect killer spray formulated without kerosene or gas. It is designed to act against mosquitoes, cockroaches, ants and flies with protection lasting for up to eight hours. The manufacturer also says one pack can last around 50 nights per room when used according to the recommended dosage.

Never Use Agricultural Pesticide Indoors

An agricultural pesticide is not automatically a household insecticide simply because it kills insects.

This is particularly important in Nigeria, where agricultural formulations containing dichlorvos have been misused in homes. NAFDAC has repeatedly warned about the misuse of dichlorvos products and has taken regulatory action around their sale and use. In July 2019, the agency specifically addressed the abuse and misuse of agricultural formulations containing dichlorvos, warning against treating these products as ordinary household insecticides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reason is straightforward: agricultural pesticides can be much more hazardous when used in ways they were not designed or registered for. They come with specific intended uses, concentrations and safety requirements.

So don’t substitute an agricultural pesticide for a household insecticide because it is cheaper or seems stronger. Use only a pesticide registered for its intended purpose and follow the product label.

Match the Spray to How You Live in Nigeria

The right choice also depends on the people and animals sharing your home.

If you have young children or pets, you’ll want to pay particular attention to the precautions on the label. There is no blanket product that can simply be called an insecticide safe for children under every circumstance. Even products marketed for family use must be handled according to their instructions and kept away from children and pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Respiratory sensitivity is another consideration. If someone in the household is particularly sensitive to fumes, think carefully about when and where you spray and whether the room can be properly ventilated afterwards.

And consider your routine. If you regularly spray a bedroom shortly before everyone goes to sleep, a continuous mosquito-repellent option may suit that room better.

GoodKnight Power Activ+ is designed for overnight mosquito protection through an electric liquid system. The device heats a filament in the refill, releasing mosquito-repelling vapour into the room. Its dual-mode system allows users to switch between normal protection and a stronger Activ+ setting. The 45 ml refill is listed as lasting approximately 45 nights when used for eight hours per night.

A spray and a plug-in therefore aren’t competing versions of the same thing. They solve different problems.

Using It Properly

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even the best insecticide spray in Nigeria won’t be a good choice if it is used carelessly.

Read the directions before spraying. Keep food, drinking water, utensils and other exposed items away from the spray. Keep children and pets away from treated areas as instructed on the label, and don’t spray the product on your skin unless the label specifically says it is intended for that purpose.

Ventilation matters too. If you’re wondering, is it safe to sleep in a room after spraying insecticide? Don’t rely on a universal number of minutes. Follow the product’s instructions about ventilation, re-entry and when the room can be occupied again. Different formulations have different directions.

If you’re shopping online, you can get GoodKnight Power Shot from The Diva Shop and still check the product packaging when it arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FAQs

Is it safe to sleep in a room after spraying insecticide?

It depends on the product. Check the label for instructions on ventilation, re-entry and how long to leave the room unoccupied. Don’t assume that because the smell has disappeared, the room is automatically ready for sleeping.

What should I check before buying an insecticide spray?

Check that the product is registered with NAFDAC, identify the active ingredient, confirm that it is intended for your target pest and read the safety instructions. Also consider whether the formulation suits your household, especially if children, pets or respiratory-sensitive people are present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the difference between an insecticide spray and a plug-in repellent?

A spray is generally used for direct or rapid control of insects already present. A plug-in repellent releases vapour continuously to help repel mosquitoes over time. For many homes, they serve different purposes rather than replacing one another.

Conclusion

Knowing how to choose an insecticide spray makes the supermarket shelf a lot less confusing. Don’t choose based on price or packaging alone. Check the NAFDAC registration number, know the pest you’re targeting, identify the active ingredient and pay attention to how the product is supposed to be used.

For quick insect control, GoodKnight Power Shot is designed as a ready-to-use multi-insect spray. For households looking for continuous overnight mosquito protection, GoodKnight Power Activ+ offers a different approach.

The smartest choice isn’t necessarily the strongest-smelling spray or the cheapest bottle. It’s the product that is properly registered, designed for the job and suited to the way your household actually lives.​