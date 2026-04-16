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Trump says Israel and Lebanon leaders will speak for the first time in 34 years

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:39 - 16 April 2026
Trump to faciliate first Isreal - Lebanon talks in 34 years
Donald Trump says Israel and Lebanon leaders could hold rare talks after 34 years as he tries to ease tensions between the two countries.
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  • Trump says Israel and Lebanon leaders could speak after 34 years without direct talks.

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  • He said the conversation could happen as early as tomorrow.

  • Israel and Lebanon remain technically at war and have no diplomatic relations.

  • The move could help reduce tensions along the volatile border.

US President Donald Trump has said he is working to ease tensions between Israel and Lebanon, revealing that the leaders of the two countries could hold a rare conversation after more than three decades without direct talks.

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In a social media post, Trump said he was trying to create “a little breathing room” between the neighbouring countries and suggested the discussion could take place as soon as tomorrow.

Donald Trump

“Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump wrote.

Israel and Lebanon have remained technically at war for decades and do not maintain formal diplomatic relations. Their border has frequently been a flashpoint for violence, particularly involving the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

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The last time the leaders of both countries had direct high-level engagement dates back to the early 1990s during wider Middle East peace negotiations. Since then, communication between the two sides has largely taken place indirectly through international mediators.

Tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border have escalated repeatedly in recent years, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Khalil Aoun

Trump’s comments come amid broader diplomatic efforts by Washington to stabilise the Middle East following recent confrontations involving Iran and its regional allies.

RELATED: Trump says China has agreed to stop weapon sales to Iran as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

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Neither Israel nor Lebanon has officially confirmed the planned conversation mentioned by Trump.

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