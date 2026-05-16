Nigerian Artists and Producers are both getting burned - Graviitalbeats is the saviour

Nigerian Artists and Producers are both getting burned - Graviitalbeats is the saviour

Nigerian Artists and Producers are both getting burned - Graviitalbeats is the saviour

You hustled and found a producer with the right portfolio and vibe. You sent the money - sometimes ₦30,000, sometimes ₦150,000, sometimes more. You waited and followed up. You waited again, but the beat never came.

Now let’s flip the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You spent three days building a beat from scratch. Exactly what they described. You sent it over, they loved it and told you the balance was coming. You followed up once. Twice. Ten times. The artist went quiet. Dropped the song six months later, and your name was nowhere on it.

Two different people. Two different sides of the same broken system.

Producer ghosting and artist fraud are two of the most common and most damaging yet least talked about problems in the Nigerian music industry. And for too long, both sides have absorbed the losses in silence because there was no system in place to stop it.

When a Nigerian artist needs a custom beat, the process is almost entirely based on faith if there hadn’t been a relationship between the two. You find a producer on Instagram or through a mutual contact, have a few conversations, and then send payment upfront because that is simply how it works. And then you wait.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sometimes the beat comes. Sometimes it does not. And when it does not, the artist has no real recourse. There is no refund mechanism. No industry body to escalate to. No blacklist to warn other artists. Just a loss, financial and creative, with no accountability attached.

Beyond the money, ghosting carries a creative cost that rarely gets discussed. An artist building momentum on a project cannot afford to restart. Re-explaining a vision to a new producer. Hoping the feeling survives the delay. For independent Nigerian artists without label backing, that lost time often means missing the cultural window a song was built for entirely. Ghost producers do not just take money. They take timing.

Producers in the Nigerian music industry carry their own version of this pain, and it is equally real. A producer spends weeks crafting a custom instrumental. They send it over, and the artist gets super excited, then promises the balance. Then nothing, calls go unanswered, and the producer who delivered professionally is left chasing payment like a debt collector.

It gets worse: Some producers have had their beats used on released songs without payment. Others were promised exclusivity, paid the lower non-exclusive rate, and later heard their beat on someone else’s record. Many have been asked for endless free revisions with no additional compensation. There is no contract enforcing any of this. Just the producer’s word against the artist’s.

The talented, disciplined producers, the ones who show up, deliver on time, and communicate clearly, are indistinguishable from the unreliable ones because no platform separates them. The market cannot tell the difference - That is the structural failure underneath all of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why the System Has Stayed Broken

The honest answer is that no one built an alternative. The Nigerian music industry scaled its cultural output without scaling its infrastructure. Streaming arrived. Distribution tools arrived. Social media turned bedroom producers into global names. But the most fundamental transaction in music, the hiring of a producer, remained as informal as it was twenty years ago. No escrow. No rating system with real accountability. Just WhatsApp conversations, bank transfers, and hope.

Both sides are losing, and they terribly need help.

How Graviitalbeats Is Solving It:

Graviitalbeats is Africa’s first escrow-protected producer hiring platform. Built specifically for how Nigerian artists and producers actually work, and built to protect both of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graviitalbeats is Africa’s first escrow-protected producer hiring platform

Here is how it works. An artist posts a beat request describing the sound they need. Producers on the platform review the brief and submit bids. The artist picks the best fit. Payment goes into escrow - held securely by the platform, not transferred to the producer yet. The producer delivers the beat. The artist approves. Payment is released.

For artists: you do not pay until you have exactly what you asked for. Zero upfront risk. Zero ghosting.

For producers: your payment is already secured the moment the job begins. You deliver the work, and the money moves. No chasing. No silence. No being stranded after giving your best.

The escrow mechanism does not take sides. It protects both by making the system itself the guarantor rather than leaving two people to trust each other with no backup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What This Means for Nigerian Music

Formalising this relationship changes the entire production economy over time.

Producers build verified track records. Artists build accountable hiring histories. The professionals who consistently deliver rise to the top, not based on clout, but on performance. The opportunists on both sides are filtered out naturally.

Nigeria has never lacked talent. What it has lacked is infrastructure worthy of that talent. Graviitalbeats is that infrastructure.

If you are an artist who has lost money to a ghost producer, you know why this exists. If you are a producer who has delivered work and never seen payment, you know it too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both of you deserve better than the system that has been running this industry on handshakes and hope.

Graviitalbeats is live. Post your first beat request. List your first beat. Own your sound.

Graviitalbeats is Africa’s first escrow-protected producer hiring platform. Visit graviitalbeats.com.

Graviitalbeats is a product of Triiplanetary Records Limited, a Nigerian music and entertainment group

Graviitalbeats is a product of Triiplanetary Records Limited, a Nigerian music and entertainment group. Learn more at graviitalbeats.com.​

Advertisement

Advertisement