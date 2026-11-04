Trey Nyoni in Advanced Talks Over New Liverpool Contract
One of Liverpool's brightest prospects, Trey Nyoni, is in advanced talks with the club over a new contract, according to The Athletic. The 19-year-old midfielder has made tremendous strides since the start of the season, earning increasing trust from Andoni Iraola. He even earned his first Premier League start just a few days ago in the clash against Arsenal.
During the summer, Nottingham Forest submitted a £30 million bid for the England youth international, but Liverpool swiftly rejected the approach as they had already mapped out a more prominent role for the teenager. According to sources, this was also one of the key factors behind the decision not to sign a new midfielder during the summer window.
Nyoni has already racked up 11 appearances across all competitions this season.
In June 2025, he signed a long-term deal with the club after turning 18. Although more than three and a half years still remain on his existing contract, there is a clear desire to extend his stay as he continues to establish himself as one of Liverpool's standout young talents alongside Rio Ngumoha. Nyoni is also in line for an improved salary, though the financial terms of the new agreement have not been disclosed.