Trey Nyoni in Advanced Talks Over New Liverpool Contract

One of Liverpool's brightest prospects, Trey Nyoni, is in advanced talks with the club over a new contract, according to The Athletic. The 19-year-old midfielder has made tremendous strides since the start of the season, earning increasing trust from Andoni Iraola. He even earned his first Premier League start just a few days ago in the clash against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the summer, Nottingham Forest submitted a £30 million bid for the England youth international, but Liverpool swiftly rejected the approach as they had already mapped out a more prominent role for the teenager. According to sources, this was also one of the key factors behind the decision not to sign a new midfielder during the summer window.

Nyoni has already racked up 11 appearances across all competitions this season.