Transfers: Man United legend reveals private message with Victor Osimhen

A former Manchester United star is playing agent in an attempt to lure Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed fascinating details of a private conversation he held with Victor Osimhen regarding a potential transfer to Old Trafford, emphasising the Galatasaray striker's unwavering loyalty to his current employers.

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What Ferdinand said

Ferdinand, speaking candidly about his vision for United's attacking recruitment, made it clear that Osimhen should be the club's priority in the transfer market to navigate Šeško's injury.

"When Sesko got injured, I immediately started working on a solution for Osimhen," Ferdinand declared, per Superlig-Haberler. "If Sesko had been injured, and I had been involved in the club's recruiting process, I would have acted immediately."

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The former England defender believes that Osimhen is the exact profile of forward required to salvage United's faltering domestic campaign.

"I don't think people fully grasp how much a striker like him can transform Manchester United," Ferdinand stated, suggesting that the Nigerian's qualities would perfectly complement the creative abilities of midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Osimhen shows loyalty

During their private exchange, Ferdinand challenged the striker about a hypothetical approach from the English giants, actively attempting to gauge his interest.

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"I told Osimhen, 'If Manchester United calls you, you have to listen,'" Ferdinand recalled.

However, Osimhen immediately shut down any suggestions of orchestrating an exit from Istanbul, citing the immense gratitude he holds for the Turkish champions.

"He replied, 'Rio, I respect Galatasaray. They showed me affection. I can't talk about leaving such a good club,'" the striker reportedly responded.

Osimhen gets baby number two

When pressed further by Ferdinand on whether he would completely reject a formal Old Trafford approach, Osimhen maintained a professional stance.

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"He laughed and said, 'That's a different question. I won't leave unless Galatasaray approves,'" Ferdinand revealed.

The former defender ultimately commended the 27-year-old's profound integrity, stating, "I respected his answer because he's thinking professionally. He has a responsibility to his club and its fans."

The monumental financial hurdle

While Manchester United have been linked with Osimhen on multiple occasions, even long before the acquisition of Šeško, extracting him from Galatasaray remains a nearly impossible financial task mid-season.

The Nigerian forward is currently tied to a lucrative, record-breaking contract in Istanbul that actively runs until June 2029.

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