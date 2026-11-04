Transfer News: Barcelona pushing to sign Arsenal star in January

Barcelona have reportedly opened discussions for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié ahead of the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are actively scouring the market to reinforce their backline after relying heavily on youth academy prospects during the first half of the campaign, a situation that recently cost them in back-to-back defeats.

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Hansi Flick’s side have identified the 24-year-old Ecuadorian international as an ideal tactical fit, capable of providing top-tier versatility across both central defense and left-back.

Hincapié was an integral presence at Emirates Stadium last season, registering 39 appearances across all competitions.

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However, his playing time has diminished significantly during the current campaign, managing only 46 Premier League minutes as Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães command the left side of the Gunners' defense.

Minor fitness setbacks have further curtailed his opportunities to claim a regular starting role.

Despite their clear interest, Barcelona face substantial obstacles in completing a move for the £35 million-rated defender.

Hincapié is regarded as a vital squad asset by Mikel Arteta, who is notoriously resistant to sanctioning the departure of first-team regulars midway through a grueling title race.

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Arsenal remain determined to protect their defensive depth as they compete across multiple domestic and European fronts.