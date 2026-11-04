Trade Rumors Swirling in Los Angeles!

The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying peak Luka Dončić early this season, but experts believe adding another star is necessary.

According to NBA insider Jovan Buha, there is a 65 percent chance the Lakers make a trade, driven by one key factor: Luka Dončić's exceptional start to the season, which the team refuses to let go to waste.

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"If the Lakers don't make a move and try to upgrade this roster, to quote: 'It's malpractice.' I just think having Luka in his prime, potentially having the best season of his career, and not addressing a couple of roster holes would be a massive mistake." – Jovan Buha

Buha believes an immediate move by the Lakers is unlikely, pointing to December 15 as the crucial date when offseason signings become trade-eligible. He highlighted late December through early February as the most realistic window, though a sense of urgency could push Los Angeles to pull the trigger sooner.

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