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Trade Rumors Swirling in Los Angeles!
The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying peak Luka Dončić early this season, but experts believe adding another star is necessary.
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According to NBA insider Jovan Buha, there is a 65 percent chance the Lakers make a trade, driven by one key factor: Luka Dončić's exceptional start to the season, which the team refuses to let go to waste.
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"If the Lakers don't make a move and try to upgrade this roster, to quote: 'It's malpractice.' I just think having Luka in his prime, potentially having the best season of his career, and not addressing a couple of roster holes would be a massive mistake." – Jovan Buha
Buha believes an immediate move by the Lakers is unlikely, pointing to December 15 as the crucial date when offseason signings become trade-eligible. He highlighted late December through early February as the most realistic window, though a sense of urgency could push Los Angeles to pull the trigger sooner.
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VIDEO Dončić after a stellar shooting night: Everyone was in the right spots
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