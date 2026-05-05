“Baby, please don’t post me if you don’t feel like it” —Daniel Effiong’s wife, Toyosi jumps to his defence

Toyosi Etim Effiong responds to online criticism of her husband, Daniel, as past comments about their marriage resurface and spark fresh debate.

Toyosi Effiong jokingly defended her husband, Daniel, after online criticism over his recent relationship comments.

Daniel’s past interviews about attraction, marriage, and openness have repeatedly sparked public debate.

Their latest exchange has reignited conversations about their relationship dynamic on social media.

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Toyosi Etim Effiong took to her husband's comment section this week to push back against what she described as public pressure on him to perform online. "Baby, please, we know what we have," she wrote under his Instagram post. "Don't post me if you don't feel like posting. Give them movie poster!!! Issakaba part 5."

Daniel responded in kind. "You wey I dey use for clout," he wrote. "I wan use you reach 1M followers before your birthday. Baba God pick up!!"

The exchange was warm. The timing, however, was not ideal.

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Days earlier, Daniel had appeared on the Dear Ife series and told viewers not to check their partner's phone. "Don't check your husband's phone. It's so unnecessary." The remark landed badly and sparked a wave of criticism that had not fully died down before Toyosi's comment section appearance gave the internet a new entry point.

“Don’t check your husband’s phone. It’s so unnecessary.”



- Actor Daniel Etim Effiong responds to lady who mistook husband’s chats for cheating pic.twitter.com/vijyl91vdr — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) April 29, 2026

To understand why people react the way they do, you have to go back further because this was not an isolated incident. It was the latest chapter in what has become one of Nigerian social media's longest-running relationship sagas.

In March this year, Daniel appeared on the Mansplanation podcast and said he still gets attracted to people outside his marriage, while also describing his relationship with Toyosi as a partnership similar to a business or enterprise.

Actor, Daniel Etim Effiong

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He separated attraction from love or lust, but the framing unsettled people. The question most observers were asking was not whether he was technically wrong, but why he kept volunteering this kind of information at all.

Around the same period, he sparked further backlash after speaking openly about loving people outside his marriage, remarks that his supporters read as honest and his critics read as a man slowly, carefully, saying something he had not quite said yet.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong [The_toyosi]

Running alongside this is a separate conversation about the couple's dynamic that observers have raised more than once. The recurring claim is that Toyosi appears visibly more invested in the relationship while Daniel comes across as someone merely tolerating it. His pattern of remarks in public has done little to reduce that reading.

For some, Toyosi's comment was a wife who knows her marriage and owes nobody an explanation. For others, it was the clearest illustration yet of the very imbalance people have been pointing to.

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