Africa’s premier leather platform returns: Lagos Leather Fair announces 9th edition theme 'Beyond the Hide'

The Lagos Leather Fair (LLF), Africa’s leading platform dedicated to the leather value chain, is pleased to announce its 9th edition, scheduled to take place from June 27th to 28th, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, with an exclusive VIP Opening on June 26th, 2026.

Since its inception in 2017, LLF has evolved from a local exhibition into a continental movement. This year’s edition marks a pivotal milestone in the fair’s journey, which has already seen over 25,000 visitors, 300+ exhibitors, and a measurable 50–200% revenue growth for participating brands.

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Ecobank Joins as Official Partner & Host. In a major boost to the continent’s creative economy, Lagos Leather Fair is proud to announce Ecobank Nigeria as Official Partner & Host for LLF2026. This strategic partnership underscores Ecobank's commitment to supporting African SMEs and the creative manufacturing sector. As part of this collaboration, the 9th edition will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), providing a world-class backdrop for the convergence of Africa's finest leather artisans and global industry stakeholders.

Reflecting on the evolution of the platform and the vision for the future, Femi Olayebi, Founder of Lagos Leather Fair and Creative Director of FemiHandbags, stated:

"LLF was born out of both frustration and possibility -frustration with the structural gaps holding the industry back, and a firm belief in the immense, untapped potential of the African leather ecosystem. For nearly a decade, we have worked to change the narrative. LLF2026 is a bold declaration that we are moving beyond raw potential into structured growth. It is a space where artistry meets strategy, where creativity is sharpened by business acumen, and where we provide our designers with the tools to not just survive, but to compete and thrive on a global scale."

The theme for LLF2026 is “BEYOND THE HIDE: Scaling Value. Building Industry. Driving Growth.” This theme signals a strategic shift from viewing leather merely as a raw material to treating it as a comprehensive, multi-billion-dollar value chain. The 2026 edition will focus on transforming every stage of production from sourcing and compliance to manufacturing and global export readiness into a driver of sustainable economic prosperity.

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What to Expect at LLF2026

The 9th edition promises an immersive experience for designers, investors, and the general public:

Exhibition - LLF2026 will bring together a beautifully curated selection of leather creatives, not just from Nigeria but across the continent, to showcase leather goods ranging from footwear, handbags, small leather goods, furniture, apparel, raw materials and accessories etc.

Conversations: interactive sessions with industry leaders focusing on collaboration over competition, strategic partnership and regulations governing the exportation of exotic skins.

Workshops: interactive workshops designed to equip leather designers with the tools needed to grow sustainability and leverage emerging technologies.

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The LLF Signature Piece Challenge: Applicants are asked to create two extraordinary leather pieces that represent their highest level of craftsmanship and creative voice. There are no category restrictions; bags, home decor, objects, footwear, accessories, or art pieces are all welcome. The top 6 participants will display their pieces in a Signature Pieces Gallery during LLF2026.

Runway Shows: These will feature cutting-edge collections from established and emerging designers, celebrating the versatility of leather.

The Maker’s Bench: This is an interactive space where pre-registered visitors - adults and young kids alike - will create simple leather pieces by themselves under the supervision of skilled experts.

The LLF Atelier: In partnership with Ananse Centre for Design, this immersive activation will serve as a live mini manufacturing hub where experts will offer attendees a rare behind-the-scenes experience of craftsmanship, technical processes, and the skills required to transform raw materials into finished products in real time throughout the two days of the Fair.

Awards: The awards will honour outstanding contributions within the African leather industry and celebrate brands, artisans, and visionaries who have made a significant impact.

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Lagos Leather Fair announces 9th edition theme 'Beyond the Hide'

Event Details

Event: Lagos Leather Fair LLF2026

Date: June 27 - 28, 2026

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

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Secure your spot here by registering for the fair!

thelagosleatherfair.com/registration

About Lagos Leather Fair

In 2017, Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) was launched as Nigeria’s first dedicated platform focused exclusively on the leather industry. Founded by Femi Olayebi, a premium leather goods designer based in Ibadan, Nigeria, LLF was born out of both frustration and possibility - frustration with the structural gaps holding the industry back and belief in the immense, untapped potential of the Nigerian leather ecosystem.

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At the time, industry projections suggested that Nigeria’s leather sector could generate up to one million USD by 2025. Yet the pathway to that growth was unclear. Misconceptions, limited public awareness, fragmented supply chains, and the absence of a unifying platform to spotlight its talent and capacity burdened the industry.

Across the value chain - from raw material sourcing to design and finished products - creatives faced systemic barriers to visibility, scale, and global competitiveness.

LLF was created to change that narrative.

More than an event, it became a convening force - bringing together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, policymakers, and investors under one roof. By highlighting both the challenges and opportunities within the sector, LLF set out to bridge gaps, strengthen linkages, and position Nigerian and African leather as a competitive force on the global stage.