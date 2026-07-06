Nollywood actress abandons Islam for Christianity after nine years of mysterious illness

Halima Abubakar says her recovery from a long illness led her to embrace Christianity.

Halima Abubakar says her recovery from a long illness led her to embrace Christianity.

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has announced her conversion to Christianity, saying she gave her life to Christ after recovering from a mysterious illness that kept her away from the spotlight.

Halima Abubakar says she has converted to Christianity after recovering from a mysterious illness she battled for years.

The actress credited her recovery to prayers, saying the experience transformed her physically and spiritually.

Her announcement has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans congratulating her on what she described as a new beginning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has publicly announced her conversion from Islam to Christianity, saying the decision followed what she described as a miraculous healing from a mysterious illness that kept her out of public life for nearly nine years.

Abubakar made the announcement on her Instagram page, stating that her recovery came through the prayers of Apostle Queen Belemzy of Queen Belemzy Ministries, whom she credited with intervening at a critical point in her illness.

Halima Abubakar had initially said that she had been using a TikTok filter to cover how her face really looks.

"I was somehow rude to her because of my mood then, but she still went ahead to pray with me over the phone. I later felt the impact of her prayers regarding my health, so I started searching for her number," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She described her recovery as both physical and spiritual, saying it left her with a conviction to dedicate her life to the Christian faith.

"I'm a brand new person now. I have given my life to Christ. I want to serve God because He has helped me. I almost died. They almost killed me. This is not about movies; this is about restoration and testimony. Halima Abubakar is back, big and better," she said.

Apostle Queen Belemzy

On July 4, Abubakar shared her full testimony at the Holy Ghost Revival programme held at Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, where she gave a detailed public account of her illness and what she described as her healing.

The actress had previously spoken publicly about the financial and physical toll of her illness. Earlier this year, she disclosed that she had been asked to vacate her apartment by her landlady despite plans to renew her tenancy, and separately revealed that she was seeking help to fund brain surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

In 2024, Abubakar was suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria over defamation allegations involving Apostle Johnson Suleman, a suspension which was lifted during her struggle with the illness. She subsequently issued a public apology to the cleric, acknowledging the allegations she had made and expressing regret.

Her conversion announcement has drawn significant reactions online, with many fans and colleagues expressing support and congratulating her on what they described as a new chapter.