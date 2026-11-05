Toto Wolff sets sights on securing constructors' title on Sunday

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted that the Silver Arrows' ambitions this Formula 1 season are far from fulfilled following Kimi Antonelli's drivers' championship triumph. The Austrian made it clear that the team still has "unfinished business," turning their full focus to sealing the constructors' crown at Interlagos this weekend.

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Antonelli secured his maiden drivers' title in Mexico City on Sunday, crossing the line third behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The result sealed championship glory for the Italian with four rounds to spare, making him the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history.

Heading into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Mercedes hold a 126-point advantage over rivals Ferrari in the constructors' standings. The Brackley-based outfit will clinch the title if they outscore the Scuderia by at least three points across the weekend. Ferrari, meanwhile, must outscore Mercedes by at least four points to keep the fight alive heading into Las Vegas.

The Italian outfit has outscored Mercedes across the past four race weekends, despite the opening-lap clash between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Mexico.

Reflecting on Antonelli's historic achievement and teammate George Russell's campaign, Wolff said:

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"The weekend in Mexico was incredibly special for Kimi and the entire team. Winning the world championship is an extraordinary achievement, especially at this stage of his career, and he thoroughly deserved this moment. For George, it is only natural to feel some disappointment. He is extremely self-critical, but he has driven at an exceptionally high level all season and once again proved the calibre of driver we know he is. There were factors beyond his control that went against him, and we haven't always delivered a car that allowed him to unleash his full potential. Even so, the way he continues to battle and push the team forward speaks volumes about his character."

The Mercedes chief quickly switched focus to the challenging task awaiting them in Brazil.